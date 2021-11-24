Photos: First Look at MEASURE FOR MEASURE at Shakespeare's Globe

Images have been released of Measure for Measure currently showing in the candlelit Sam Wanamaker Playhouse at Shakespeare's Globe until the 15 January.

Check them out below!

This production of Measure for Measure presents Shakespeare's darkest comedy in a new light, set in a turbulent Britain of the 1970s. Blanche McIntyre directs Shakespeare's exploration of the corruption of power with razor-sharp wit and thrilling suspense.

Performance Information

Measure for Measure

Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, Shakespeare's Globe

Tickets: £5 - £59

Book here: https://www.shakespearesglobe.com/whats-on/measure-for-measure-2021/#book

Further info here: https://www.shakespearesglobe.com/whats-on/measure-for-measure-2021/