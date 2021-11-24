Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at MEASURE FOR MEASURE at Shakespeare's Globe

This production of Measure for Measure presents Shakespeare’s darkest comedy in a new light, set in a turbulent Britain of the 1970s.

Nov. 24, 2021  

Images have been released of Measure for Measure currently showing in the candlelit Sam Wanamaker Playhouse at Shakespeare's Globe until the 15 January.

Check them out below!

This production of Measure for Measure presents Shakespeare's darkest comedy in a new light, set in a turbulent Britain of the 1970s. Blanche McIntyre directs Shakespeare's exploration of the corruption of power with razor-sharp wit and thrilling suspense.

Performance Information

Measure for Measure
Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, Shakespeare's Globe

Tickets: £5 - £59

Book here: https://www.shakespearesglobe.com/whats-on/measure-for-measure-2021/#book

Further info here: https://www.shakespearesglobe.com/whats-on/measure-for-measure-2021/

Photo credit: Helen Murray

Eloise Secker
Eloise Secker

Hattie Ladbury
Hattie Ladbury

Ashley Zhangazha
Ashley Zhangazha

Georgia Landers
Georgia Landers

Georgia Landers
Georgia Landers

Hattie Ladbury, Gyuri Sarossy
Hattie Ladbury, Gyuri Sarossy

Hattie Ladbury as Duke
Hattie Ladbury as Duke

Eloise Secker, Georgia Landers
Eloise Secker, Georgia Landers

Photos: First Look at MEASURE FOR MEASURE at Shakespeare's Globe

Hattie Ladbury
Hattie Ladbury

Ishia Bennison, Ashley Zhangazha
Ishia Bennison, Ashley Zhangazha

Ashley Zhangazha
Ashley Zhangazha

Daniel Millar, Josh Zaré

Daniel Millar, Josh Zaré


