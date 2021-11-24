Photos: First Look at MEASURE FOR MEASURE at Shakespeare's Globe
Images have been released of Measure for Measure currently showing in the candlelit Sam Wanamaker Playhouse at Shakespeare's Globe until the 15 January.
This production of Measure for Measure presents Shakespeare's darkest comedy in a new light, set in a turbulent Britain of the 1970s. Blanche McIntyre directs Shakespeare's exploration of the corruption of power with razor-sharp wit and thrilling suspense.
Performance Information
Measure for Measure
Sam Wanamaker Playhouse, Shakespeare's Globe
Tickets: £5 - £59
Book here: https://www.shakespearesglobe.com/whats-on/measure-for-measure-2021/#book
Further info here: https://www.shakespearesglobe.com/whats-on/measure-for-measure-2021/
Photo credit: Helen Murray
