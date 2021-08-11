Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Lee Mead, Kerry Ellis, Grace Mouat and Dalton Harris in the Digital Revival of CLOSER THAN EVER

The digital production will be made available to stream worldwide via BroadwayHD from 23rd September.

Aug. 11, 2021  

Production images have been released for the upcoming digital revival of Maltby and Shire's Closer Than Ever, featuring musical theatre talents Lee Mead, Kerry Ellis and Grace Mouat, alongside X Factor winner Dalton Harris. The captivating and hilarious song cycle will be made available to stream worldwide via BroadwayHD from 23rd September.

Check out the photos below!

Diving into the trials and tribulations of modern love, Maltby and Shire's Closer Than Ever is an uplifting musical revue exploring every aspect of humanity and relationships. This exciting reimagining of the classic production is a thrilling journey, capturing the true essence of what it means to love and be loved.

Photo Credit: Bonnie Britain

Lee Mead, Dalton Harris

Kerry Ellis

Grace Mouat, Lee Mead, Dalton Harris, Kerry Ellis

Dalton Harris, Kerry Ellis, Lee Mead, Grace Mouat

Dalton Harris, Grace Mouat, Lee Mead, Kerry Ellis

Dalton Harris


