Photos: First Look at Lee Mead, Kerry Ellis, Grace Mouat and Dalton Harris in the Digital Revival of CLOSER THAN EVER

Production images have been released for the upcoming digital revival of Maltby and Shire's Closer Than Ever, featuring musical theatre talents Lee Mead, Kerry Ellis and Grace Mouat, alongside X Factor winner Dalton Harris. The captivating and hilarious song cycle will be made available to stream worldwide via BroadwayHD from 23rd September.

Diving into the trials and tribulations of modern love, Maltby and Shire's Closer Than Ever is an uplifting musical revue exploring every aspect of humanity and relationships. This exciting reimagining of the classic production is a thrilling journey, capturing the true essence of what it means to love and be loved.