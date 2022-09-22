Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at GROOVE at Oxford House

The production opens at Oxford House tonight, with previews from 20 September, and runs until 1 October.

Sep. 22, 2022  

All new photos have been released for the upcoming production of Outbox and Shoreditch Town Hall's production GROOVE. The production opens at Oxford House tonight, with previews from 20 September, and runs until 1 October, before performances at Contact, Manchester from 5-7 October.

Based on real stories and testimonies of LGBTQIA+ people across generations, GROOVE is a brand-new performance embracing what it means to be queer, then, now, and in the future.

Experience the mesmerising lasers and video, combined with the rhythm of era-defining and defying original beats, shapeshifting you through time and across decades. Prepare to leave it all on the dance floor... get ready to GROOVE.

Ben Buratta directs Fraser Buchanan, Lavinia Co-Op, A.De Castro, Sky Frances, Jacob Seelochan and Kim Tatum.

Photo Credit: Ali Wright

