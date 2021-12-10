Photos: First Look at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Rose Theatre Kingston

All new production images have been released for a new production of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST by Ciaran McConville at Rose Theatre Kingston which has its official opening night tonight, Friday 10 December.

One of the oldest fairy tales, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is about the power of youth to see beyond prejudice. On her eighteenth birthday, Bella learns that her father is the victim of a terrible curse. She sets out across the mountains to a mysterious valley, determined to face the Beast who condemned her father. Instead, she finds a community confronting its own sorrows with love, laughter and hope. In a race to learn the truth Bella must question everything she's been told and find humanity in the least expected places.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST stars Amelia Kinu Muus as Bella, Stanton Wright as Beast, Daniel Goode as René / Heureux, Paula James as Marguerite / Rousette and Oliver Senton as Francesco. It has music and lyrics by Eamonn O'Dwyer and is directed by Lucy Morrell.

The cast is completed by a young company comprised of Rose Youth Theatre members. Rose Youth Theatre is one of the largest youth theatres in the country, offering over 1,000 participants training, careers advice and the opportunity to take part in productions alongside professionals.