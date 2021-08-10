Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Anna Maxwell Martin and Chris O'Dowd in CONSTELLATIONS

pixeltracker

The pair leads the production 6 August - 12 September.

Aug. 10, 2021  

All new production photos have been released of Anna Maxwell Martin and Chris O'Dowd in Constellations which is currently in previews at the Vaudeville Theatre.

In an innovative producing model, devised in response to the pandemic, four brand new casts will take turns to journey through the multiverse exploring the infinite possibilities of a relationship; each refracting the play afresh. The couples are Sheila Atim and Ivanno Jeremiah (18 June - 1 August) Peter Capaldi and Zoë Wanamaker (23 June - 24 July), Omari Douglas and Russell Tovey (30 July - 11 September), and Anna Maxwell Martin and Chris O'Dowd (6 August - 12 September). The production will run in accordance with the latest UK government social distancing guidelines.

Four new casts. One relationship. Infinite Possibilities

'One drink. And if you never want to see me again you never have to see me again.'

A quantum physicist and a beekeeper meet at a barbeque. They hit it off, or perhaps they don't. They go home together, or maybe they go their separate ways. In the multiverse, with every possible future ahead of them, a love of honey could make all the difference.

This summer Nick Payne's beautiful and heartbreaking romance Constellations is revived in the West End with a twist: four different casts take turns to journey through the multiverse exploring the infinite possibilities of a relationship; each refracting the play afresh. Starring Sheila Atim and Ivanno Jeremiah (18 June - 1 August), Peter Capaldi and Zoë Wanamaker (23 June - 24 July), Omari Douglas and Russell Tovey (30 July - 11 September), and Anna Maxwell Martin and Chris O'Dowd (6 August - 12 September).

Donmar Warehouse Artistic Director Michael Longhurst returns to direct his West End and Broadway hit.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

Photos: First Look at Anna Maxwell Martin and Chris O'Dowd in CONSTELLATIONS
Chris O'Dowd and Anna Maxwell Martin

Photos: First Look at Anna Maxwell Martin and Chris O'Dowd in CONSTELLATIONS
Chris O'Dowd and Anna Maxwell Martin

Photos: First Look at Anna Maxwell Martin and Chris O'Dowd in CONSTELLATIONS
Chris O'Dowd and Anna Maxwell Martin

Photos: First Look at Anna Maxwell Martin and Chris O'Dowd in CONSTELLATIONS
Anna Maxwell Martin

Photos: First Look at Anna Maxwell Martin and Chris O'Dowd in CONSTELLATIONS
Anna Maxwell Martin

Photos: First Look at Anna Maxwell Martin and Chris O'Dowd in CONSTELLATIONS
Anna Maxwell Martin

Photos: First Look at Anna Maxwell Martin and Chris O'Dowd in CONSTELLATIONS
Anna Maxwell Martin

Photos: First Look at Anna Maxwell Martin and Chris O'Dowd in CONSTELLATIONS
Chris O'Dowd and Anna Maxwell Martin

Photos: First Look at Anna Maxwell Martin and Chris O'Dowd in CONSTELLATIONS
Chris O'Dowd and Anna Maxwell Martin

Photos: First Look at Anna Maxwell Martin and Chris O'Dowd in CONSTELLATIONS
Chris O'Dowd and Anna Maxwell Martin

Photos: First Look at Anna Maxwell Martin and Chris O'Dowd in CONSTELLATIONS
Chris O'Dowd and Anna Maxwell Martin

Photos: First Look at Anna Maxwell Martin and Chris O'Dowd in CONSTELLATIONS
Chris O'Dowd and Anna Maxwell Martin


Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Kate Rockwell Photo
Kate Rockwell
Nik Walker Photo
Nik Walker
Laura Bell Bundy Photo
Laura Bell Bundy

More Hot Stories For You

  • Atriz Mirim Alice Di Giulio Encerra Temporada De SCHOOL OF ROCK
  • Sofia Dinato Dá Vida A Guitarrista Zoe Em SCHOOL OF ROCK
  • Paola Rabetti Dá Vida A Vocalista Tomika Em SCHOOL OF ROCK
  • Larissa Cavalante Dá Vida A Summer Em SCHOOL OF ROCK