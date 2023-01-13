Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at All New Character Portraits For TEECHERS LEAVERS UK Tour

The tour opens at the Wilde Theatre, Bracknell on Wednesday 25th January 2023.

Jan. 13, 2023  

Blackeyed Theatre has shared all new character portraits for the world premiere UK Tour of Teechers Leavers '22. Check out the photos below!

Opening at the Wilde Theatre, Bracknell on Wednesday 25th January 2023, it continues a wide-ranging UK tour, running until Thursday 25th May 2023 at the Albany Theatre, Coventry.

Directed by Adrian McDougall, Teechers Leavers '22 will star Ciara Morris (The Play That Goes Wrong, Beast Quest) as Gail, Michael Ayiotis (The Sun, The Mountain and Me) as Salty and Terenia Barlow (Bridgerton) as Hobby.

Ciara Morris said, "I am so excited to be a part of the UK Tour of Teechers Leavers '22 because I've always wanted to go on tour with a show, and I'm so glad it's this one!"

Michael Ayiotis said, "Teechers Leavers '22 is already the highlight of my year. It's a great script, then I met the team, and it got even better! And rehearsals have been such a great collaboration that I can't wait to share this show with everyone who comes to see it!"

Terenia Barlow said, ""I am super excited to get Teechers Leavers '22 on the road!""

Teechers Leavers '22 is a newly updated version of the ever-popular play by John Godber, brought to stages across the UK by highly acclaimed Blackeyed Theatre.

Teechers Leavers '22 is a hilarious, high-energy, full-blooded comedy that brings to life an array of terrifying teachers and hopeless pupils through the eyes of Salty, Gail, and Hobby; three Year 11 students facing a scary world with only their imagination and a love of theatre.

It's 2022 at Whitewall, a struggling academy that's failed its Ofsted. The bell's gone and they can't afford a new one. The first fifteen have lost sixty-seven nil and it's not just the playing field that needs levelling up. Sadly, Whitewall's led by donkeys. So's Whitehall, come to that. Enter Miss Nixon, a new drama teacher with fire in her belly, a lesson for the elite and a well 'sick' Tik Tok!

Will Miss Nixon abandon her students in favour of a tranquil private school? Who puts the bounce in PE teacher Miss Prime? Will Mrs. Parry ever track down her Koko? And why does everyone smell like spring onions?

Teechers Leavers '22 is directed by Adrian McDougall, with assistant direction by Martha Godber, choreography by Scott Jenkins, set design by Victoria Spearing, costume design by Naomi Gibbs, lighting design by Alan Valentine and fight direction by Ronin Traynor.

Tickets for Teechers Leavers '22 are on sale now.

Photos: First Look at All New Character Portraits For TEECHERS LEAVERS UK Tour

Photos: First Look at All New Character Portraits For TEECHERS LEAVERS UK Tour

Photos: First Look at All New Character Portraits For TEECHERS LEAVERS UK Tour

Photos: First Look at All New Character Portraits For TEECHERS LEAVERS UK Tour

Photos: First Look at All New Character Portraits For TEECHERS LEAVERS UK Tour

Photos: First Look at All New Character Portraits For TEECHERS LEAVERS UK Tour

Photos: First Look at All New Character Portraits For TEECHERS LEAVERS UK Tour

Photos: First Look at All New Character Portraits For TEECHERS LEAVERS UK Tour

Photos: First Look at All New Character Portraits For TEECHERS LEAVERS UK Tour

Photos: First Look at All New Character Portraits For TEECHERS LEAVERS UK Tour

Photos: First Look at All New Character Portraits For TEECHERS LEAVERS UK Tour

Photos: First Look at All New Character Portraits For TEECHERS LEAVERS UK Tour

Photos: First Look at All New Character Portraits For TEECHERS LEAVERS UK Tour

Photos: First Look at All New Character Portraits For TEECHERS LEAVERS UK Tour

Photos: First Look at All New Character Portraits For TEECHERS LEAVERS UK Tour

Photos: First Look at All New Character Portraits For TEECHERS LEAVERS UK Tour



Tom McCall and Wiliam Young Will Lead Birmingham Reps OF MICE AND MEN Photo
Tom McCall and Wiliam Young Will Lead Birmingham Rep's OF MICE AND MEN
Birmingham Rep have announced the cast for their brand-new production of the stage adaptation of John Steinbeck's classic novel, Of Mice and Men, which runs at The Rep from Sat 18 Mar – Sat 8 Apr 2023.
Proto-type Theatres DEAD CATS Tour Continues Into 2023 Photo
Proto-type Theatre's DEAD CATS Tour Continues Into 2023
The latest instalment in their provocative Truth to Power project takes you into the room where the lies begin
Steve Coogan Will Interview Frank Cottrell-Boyce at Shakespeare North Playhouse Photo
Steve Coogan Will Interview Frank Cottrell-Boyce at Shakespeare North Playhouse
Actor, producer, screenwriter and comedy legend, Steve Coogan will interview beloved children's author and screenwriter Frank Cottrell Boyce at Shakespeare North Playhouse on Saturday the 4th of February for 'An Evening with Frank Cottrell Boyce'.
Full Cast Announced For UNEXPECTED TWIST UK Tour Photo
Full Cast Announced For UNEXPECTED TWIST UK Tour
Full casting has been announced for The Children's Theatre Partnership and Royal & Derngate, Northampton's co-production of Unexpected Twist. It will open at Royal & Derngate, Northampton on 11 February 2023 before embarking on a National Tour from 28 February 2023.

More Hot Stories For You


National Youth Theatre Announce Free Auditions Around The Country Next MonthNational Youth Theatre Announce Free Auditions Around The Country Next Month
January 12, 2023

The National Youth Theatre (NYT) has announced free auditions around the country in Birmingham, Bristol, Glasgow, London and Manchester this February. Young people will also be able to audition online using the National Youth Theatre Hub.
YES QUEENS Head to King's Head TheatreYES QUEENS Head to King's Head Theatre
January 12, 2023

Improv royalty Yes Queens are heading to King’s Head Theatre for a new residency, with tickets now on sale for all dates up to April.  Some of the best comedy-improvisers in the UK, the Yes Queens will star at London’s oldest pub theatre on the last Saturday of every month, for what promise to be stellar nights of raucous fun and ingenious invention. 
Proto-type Theatre's DEAD CATS Tour Continues Into 2023Proto-type Theatre's DEAD CATS Tour Continues Into 2023
January 12, 2023

The latest instalment in their provocative Truth to Power project takes you into the room where the lies begin
Steve Coogan Will Interview Frank Cottrell-Boyce at Shakespeare North PlayhouseSteve Coogan Will Interview Frank Cottrell-Boyce at Shakespeare North Playhouse
January 12, 2023

Actor, producer, screenwriter and comedy legend, Steve Coogan will interview beloved children's author and screenwriter Frank Cottrell Boyce at Shakespeare North Playhouse on Saturday the 4th of February for 'An Evening with Frank Cottrell Boyce'.
Full Cast Announced For UNEXPECTED TWIST UK TourFull Cast Announced For UNEXPECTED TWIST UK Tour
January 12, 2023

Full casting has been announced for The Children's Theatre Partnership and Royal & Derngate, Northampton's co-production of Unexpected Twist. It will open at Royal & Derngate, Northampton on 11 February 2023 before embarking on a National Tour from 28 February 2023.
share