Photos: First Look at All New Character Portraits For TEECHERS LEAVERS UK Tour

Blackeyed Theatre has shared all new character portraits for the world premiere UK Tour of Teechers Leavers '22. Check out the photos below!

Opening at the Wilde Theatre, Bracknell on Wednesday 25th January 2023, it continues a wide-ranging UK tour, running until Thursday 25th May 2023 at the Albany Theatre, Coventry.

Directed by Adrian McDougall, Teechers Leavers '22 will star Ciara Morris (The Play That Goes Wrong, Beast Quest) as Gail, Michael Ayiotis (The Sun, The Mountain and Me) as Salty and Terenia Barlow (Bridgerton) as Hobby.

Ciara Morris said, "I am so excited to be a part of the UK Tour of Teechers Leavers '22 because I've always wanted to go on tour with a show, and I'm so glad it's this one!"

Michael Ayiotis said, "Teechers Leavers '22 is already the highlight of my year. It's a great script, then I met the team, and it got even better! And rehearsals have been such a great collaboration that I can't wait to share this show with everyone who comes to see it!"

Terenia Barlow said, ""I am super excited to get Teechers Leavers '22 on the road!""

Teechers Leavers '22 is a newly updated version of the ever-popular play by John Godber, brought to stages across the UK by highly acclaimed Blackeyed Theatre.

Teechers Leavers '22 is a hilarious, high-energy, full-blooded comedy that brings to life an array of terrifying teachers and hopeless pupils through the eyes of Salty, Gail, and Hobby; three Year 11 students facing a scary world with only their imagination and a love of theatre.

It's 2022 at Whitewall, a struggling academy that's failed its Ofsted. The bell's gone and they can't afford a new one. The first fifteen have lost sixty-seven nil and it's not just the playing field that needs levelling up. Sadly, Whitewall's led by donkeys. So's Whitehall, come to that. Enter Miss Nixon, a new drama teacher with fire in her belly, a lesson for the elite and a well 'sick' Tik Tok!

Will Miss Nixon abandon her students in favour of a tranquil private school? Who puts the bounce in PE teacher Miss Prime? Will Mrs. Parry ever track down her Koko? And why does everyone smell like spring onions?

Teechers Leavers '22 is directed by Adrian McDougall, with assistant direction by Martha Godber, choreography by Scott Jenkins, set design by Victoria Spearing, costume design by Naomi Gibbs, lighting design by Alan Valentine and fight direction by Ronin Traynor.

Tickets for Teechers Leavers '22 are on sale now.