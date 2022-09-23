Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at ADDICTIVE BEAT at Southwark Park Galleries

The immersive production runs until 7th October at Dilston Gallery.

Sep. 23, 2022  

All new photos have been released for Addictive Beat, the newest play by Dawn King (The Trials, Donmar Warehouse), starring Fionn Whitehead (Dunkirk; Black Mirror: Bandersnatch) and Boadicea Ricketts (Bartholomew Fair, Sam Wanamaker Playhouse; She Ventures & He Wins, The Young Vic), and with live music from DJ Anikdote.

The immersive production runs until 7th October at Dilston Gallery (Southwark Park Galleries). Part gig, part theatre, the show kicks off Boundless Theatre's Autumn season with a story of two best friends who create a euphoric beat that could change their lives forever.

Photo Credit: Harry Elletson

