Photos: First Look at A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Reading Rep Theatre

Paul Stacey directs Amy Ambrose, Beth Eyre, Mark Desebrock, Dave Fishley, Jonty Peach, and Charlotte Warner.

May. 16, 2022  

The upcoming production of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream opens at Reading Rep Theatre on 17 May, and runs until 5 June. Check out all new photos below!

A riotous, raucous, and riveting night out, A Midsummer Night's Dream is the story of love in all its confusion.

A professional acting troupe of six outrageous performers arrive in Reading to perform in celebration of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee. Mistakes, potions, and a couple of pints are sure to make the event one to remember.

Photo Credit: Harry Elletson

Amy Ambrose, Dave Fishley

Amy Ambrose

Beth Eyre

Charlotte Warner, Amy Ambrose

Charlotte Warner

Charlotte Warner

Dave Fishley

Jonty Peach, Beth Eyre, Mark Desebrock, Amy Ambrose, Dave Fishley, Charlotte Warner

Jonty Peach, Beth Eyre

Jonty Peach

Mark Desebrock, Charlotte Warner

Mark Desebrock



