Photos: First Look at A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Reading Rep Theatre

The upcoming production of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream opens at Reading Rep Theatre on 17 May, and runs until 5 June. Check out all new photos below!

A riotous, raucous, and riveting night out, A Midsummer Night's Dream is the story of love in all its confusion.

A professional acting troupe of six outrageous performers arrive in Reading to perform in celebration of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee. Mistakes, potions, and a couple of pints are sure to make the event one to remember.