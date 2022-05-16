Photos: First Look at A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at Reading Rep Theatre
Paul Stacey directs Amy Ambrose, Beth Eyre, Mark Desebrock, Dave Fishley, Jonty Peach, and Charlotte Warner.
The upcoming production of Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream opens at Reading Rep Theatre on 17 May, and runs until 5 June. Check out all new photos below!
A riotous, raucous, and riveting night out, A Midsummer Night's Dream is the story of love in all its confusion.
A professional acting troupe of six outrageous performers arrive in Reading to perform in celebration of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee. Mistakes, potions, and a couple of pints are sure to make the event one to remember.
Photo Credit: Harry Elletson
