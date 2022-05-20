Photos: Birmingham Rep Presents WOULD YOU BET AGAINST US?

Birmingham Rep, the city's only major producing theatre, and theatre company Told By An Idiot have today released production images for Would You Bet Against Us?.

This world premiere production marks 40 years since Aston Villa's historic win at the European Cup and is now playing at The Rep until Sat 4 Jun.

Tonight (20 Jun), European Cup Winners Dennis Mortimer, Tony Morley and Kenny Swain will join the cast for a post-show Q&A supported by AV40.

It's 1982. Aston Villa beat Bayern Munich 1-0 to win the European Cup. They remain one of only five English teams to win the biggest prize in club football - yet no one thought they stood a chance. Around the corner, 16-year-old Paul's geography teacher tells him he would amount to absolutely nothing. Aston Villa were complete underdogs. So was Paul.

Would You Bet Against Us? marks the 40th anniversary of an iconic event for Aston Villa, for Birmingham and for Paul. Created by The Rep and renowned storytellers Told by an Idiot and written by Brummie and life-time Aston Villa fan Paul Hunter, this is a hilarious, poignant, and uplifting show about challenging expectations and proving people wrong.

On Wed 25 May audiences can join Told By An Idiot Artistic Director, Paul Hunter, for a Pub Quiz as he tests how claret and blue your shirts really are.

To book tickets for Would You Bet Against Us? visit Birmingham-rep.co.uk, call 0121 236 4455 or visit the box office during opening hours.*