Photos: Behind The Curtain Of PETER PAN At Birmingham Hippodrome

Birmingham Hippodrome has released exclusive backstage photos of this year’s pantomime Peter Pan, giving audiences an opportunity to see behind the scenes of the swashbuckling panto adventure.

Birmingham’s own Alison Hammond leads the cast in the UK’s biggest regional pantomime as The Magical Mermaid, joining Hippodrome panto star and award-winning comic Matt Slack in his eleventh season as Smee, star of stage and screen Danny Mac as Captain Hook, resident dame Andrew Ryan and Billie-Kay as Tink. They are joined by Cian Hughes as John Darling, Rhiannon Chesterman as Wendy and Noah Harrison in the title role of Peter Pan.

With amazing special effects, stunning sets and beautiful costumes direct from The London Palladium, Peter Pan takes the whole family on a magical trip to Neverland like never before in a production packed with comedy and laughter.

Peter Pan plays at Birmingham Hippodrome until Sun 2 Feb 2025. Tickets can be booked at www.birminghamhippodrome.com or by calling 0121 689 3000.

Photo Credit: Simon Hadley

Peter Pan at Birmingham Hippodrome

