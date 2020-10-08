Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo Flash: VAN GOGH ALIVE Has UK Premiere at Birmingham Hippodrome

The Hippodrome has been transformed for the new experience and it marks the first time the venue has been open to the public since March.

Oct. 8, 2020  

Last night Birmingham Hippodrome hosted a preview evening for the UK premiere of Van Gogh Alive.

Created by Grande Exhibitions, Van Gogh Alive is a digital art experience using stunning projections, classical music and scent gives you the unique opportunity to step on to the Hippodrome's main stage and truly venture into Van Gogh's world.

Van Gogh Alive is now open until 31 December and tickets can be booked at https://www.birminghamhippodrome.com/calendar/van-gogh-alive-the-experience/

Photo Credit: Simon Hadley

Dan Richards

Andy Street

Ruth Millington

Carlos Acosta

