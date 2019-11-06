Photo Flash: Take a Look at Photos From SUPERFAN: Nosedive

Winners of this year's Oxford Samuel Beckett Theatre Trust Award (OSBTTA), Scotland-based SUPERFAN perform Nosedive, a Barbican co-production, this November. Directed by Ellie Dubois and Pete Lannon, the production uses contemporary theatre and circus to look at how cooperation, trust and security shift at varying stages of life, especially as people get older.

A child climbs onto an adult's shoulders and they look out, seeing hope but also destruction. One generation after another reaches higher, looks further, hurtling toward a future they can't control. Pushing themselves to the limit, dancing with abandon, colliding with one another, children and adults perform feats and leaps that grow ever bolder and more impressive, revealing an intricate and resilient bond. As their roles are subtly reordered, this intergenerational show becomes an unlikely metaphor for considering age, pitting the instinct to protect the young against the wild abandon and joy of childhood.

The Pit is transformed into a minimalist, futuristic performance space, in which SUPERFAN asks timely questions of the roles children must take on in society, and the pressures placed upon young people.

Nosedive is performed by JD Broussé, Albie Gaizley-Gardiner, Lachlan Payne, Michelle Ross and Nikki Rummer.

Photo Credit: Brian Hartley

Nikki Rummer, Lachlan Payne and JD BroussÃ©

Company

Company

JD BroussÃ© and Lachlan Payne

Albie Gaizley-Gardiner

JD BroussÃ©, Michelle Ross, and Nikki Rummer

JD BroussÃ© and Lachlan Payne

Lachlan Payne and Michelle Ross

JD BroussÃ© and Nikki Rummer

Nikki Rummer, Michelle Ross, Albie Gaizley-Gardiner and JD BroussÃ©





