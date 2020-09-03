Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo Flash: See BLACK VICTORIANS, IN MEMORIAM and More From the Greenwich+Docklands International Festival

The Greenwich+Docklands International Festival runs until 12 September 2020.

Sep. 3, 2020  

The first week of the Greenwich+Docklands International Festival drawing to an end, and another weekend of outdoor live performance and installation is gearing up!

Check out photos below!

The selection includes:

Dance piece Black Victorians, Luke Jerram's In Memoriam installation, Ray Lee's Chorus, circus ensemble Gandini Juggling, the interactive Teatro Stalker, Told By An Idiot's Get Happy, Bernardine Evaristo's Weavers of Woolwich and On Your Doorstep's Weaving Together.

