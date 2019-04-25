Photo Flash: LITTLE DEATH CLUB Cabaret Comes to London

Having blown Edinburgh's mind, the multi-award-winning Queen of Weimar punk kabarett Bernie Dieter (star of La Clique) took Little Death Club to Adelaide picking up the 'Best Cabaret' weekly award on its way. Now the darkest, funniest and most debauched variety show this side of the Berlin wall now comes to London with a new travelling family of misfits, miscreants and fantastic freaks.

Bernie Dieter, much-loved Mistress of Chaos, is joined by whisky-soaked, fire-breathing, utterly bad ass bearded lady Kitty Bang Bang; character comedian and disgruntled mime Josh Glanc; the unique vocal stylings and razor-sharp wit of Myra DuBois; gender bending contortionist and phenomenal aerialist Beau Sargent; and pocket rocket, hair hanging supremo Fancy Chance.

Dieter comments, My Oma's (grandmother's) family owned a circus in Germany just before the war, and they were forced to flee from east to west Germany hiding in a circus caravan under piles of sequinned costumes. She is my spirit animal and taught me to embrace everyone, no matter where they come from or what they believe in as if they were family, and to celebrate difference in all its forms, to be whoever you want to be. I think, with all the scary sh*t going on in the world right now, we all need a bit more of that in our lives.

Directors of Underbelly Ed Bartlam and Charlie Wood add, Chaos is guaranteed to ensue when Bernie hits the Underbelly Festival Southbank Spiegeltent this summer and she's gathered a merry band of phenomenal misfits to join her nightly reign.

Blending sequins and satire with a cut-throat wit, and a deviant eye for debaucherous mayhem, Bernie Dieter is here to shake up the Southbank! There's a drag queen draped across the bar, a morose mime drowning his sorrows in a bottle of red and a bearded lady dancing in the shadows as Bernie sips her gin and surveys her prey.

Join us in the Spiegeltent for a hazy night of dangerously funny kabarett, breath-taking circus and fire-breathing sideshow at its most inappropriate, provocative and hilarious best. With a fully original gin soaked, Weimar-punk jazz soundtrack by Bernie Dieter and the Vier, this is the Little Death Club where you can be whoever you want to be...

There is no fourth wall, no rules and no seat is safe in this dark and defiant den of iniquity.

A cross between Lady Gaga, Marlene Dietrich and Frank-N-Furter in sequins, Bernie has stunned, aroused and terrified sold-out shows in London, Edinburgh, Wellington, Auckland, Melbourne, Adelaide and Hong Kong. She was the first woman ever to host the infamous variety show La Clique, she's appeared on BBC3's Live at the Electric, NBC America's Before The Morning After and ABC2's Comedy Up Late.

Dieter conjures up a Weimar gin joint of days gone by, while also creating something truly modern and new. Each of the acts in this foot stomping, tit swinging, gasp-inducing romp is daredevil, hilarious or stunning in its own right - or a combination of all three (Ed Fest Mag).



The Cast of LITTLE DEATH CLUB

Myra DuBois

Le Mime Tipi

Kitty Bang Bang

Fancy Chance

Bernie Dieter

Beau Sargent





