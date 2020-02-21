Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsals For DUMBLEDORE IS SO GAY

With a few days left until Dumbledore Is So Gay by Robert Holtom premieres at the Network Theatre as part of VAULT Festival, here's a sneak peak into the rehearsal room with the cast Alex Britt, Max Percy and Charlotte Dowding, directed by Tom Wright and movement direction by Rachael Nanyonjo.

Take a look at photos below!

This is a really special story, brought to life by a stunning cast, where audiences can join Jack as he attempts to fall in love, be happy and gay and tries it several times. The Time Turner device allows us to explore the consequences of a lack of LGBTQ+ education and also how things could improve. The creative team behind strongly believes that culture, alongside education, has a vital role to play in transforming our society for the better.

Opens on 25 February and running until 1 March, 6:15pm daily with Saturday Matinee at 3pm, tickets from £12: Bit.ly/DISGPlay





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You

Photo credit: Gabriel Mokake