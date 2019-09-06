Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For the First UK Professional Revival of MAME at Hope Mill Theatre

MAME, a classic 1960's musical, with book by Jerome Lawrence and Robert E. Lee and music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, has not been seen in the UK since the original West End production in 1969 starring Ginger Rogers. Set in New York City and spanning the Great Depression and World War II, the musical focuses on eccentric bohemian Mame Dennis.

Tracie Bennett stars in the title role with Harriet Thorpe and Tim Flavin starring as Vera and Beauregard respectively. The cast also includes Chase Brown as Older Patrick, Grace Chapman as Gloria Upson, Lauren Chia as Pegeen Ryan, Soo Drouet as Mother Burnside/Madame Branislowski, Jessie May as Agnes Gooch, Hugh Osborne as Dwight Babcock, Lewis Rae as M Lindsay Woolsey, Pippa Winslow as Mrs Upson/Sally Cato, Benjamin Wong as Ito and Liam Wrate as Junior Babcock. Harry Cross, Isaac Lancel-Watkinson and Lachlan White will alternate the role of Young Patrick. Completing the cast are Jabari Braham, Aston Newman Hannington and India Thornton.

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You