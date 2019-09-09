Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For UNDER THREE MOONS at The Lowry, Salford

Box of Tricks have released rehearsal images for their upcoming premiere of Daniel Kanaber's new play Under Three Moons.

Spanning half a lifetime, Under Three Moons takes place on three nights across three decades of two friends' lives. From a school trip to France as teenagers, to a surf shack in their twenties, to Christmas in their thirties, Mike and Paul meet up and talk into the night. From boyhood to manhood to fatherhood, these are the nights they share.

Under Three Moons explores male friendships, our perception of masculinity and how our attitude towards men's mental health has shifted over the years.

The production's cast will feature Darren Kuppan (Around The World In 80 Days, Hamlet, A Christmas Carol, Road, Europe (all as part of the Leeds Playhouse Ensemble), Guards At The Taj (Bush Theatre), and Cymbeline & The Tempest(Shakespeare's Globe Theatre) as Paul and Kyle Rowe (Eastenders, Coronation Street and Peaky Blinders) as Michael.

Directed by Box of Tricks' Joint Artistic Director and co-founder Adam Quayle, Under Three Moons will open at The Lowry, Salford from the 24-28 September and then tour to Huddersfield, Liverpool, Crewe, Hull, Ormskirk, York, Leeds, Newcastle, Mold and Whitehaven.

For further information on Under Three Moons and Box of Tricks, visit www.boxoftrickstheatre.co.uk.





