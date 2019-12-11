Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For THE STEAMIE at SSE Hydro

The Steamie, Scotland's best-loved play, is returning for a limited run at SSE Hydro, 27-31 December.

The Steamie is a Scottish theatre classic; an ode to the hard-working women of the 1950's and to a bygone Glasgow. The young Doreen envisions a new future, while Mrs Culfeathers looks back to the past - the play is a snapshot of a society, of a time and a cross section of strong women, all rolled up in Roper's hilarious comedy.

2019 sees Tony Roper's play which Scotland has taken to its heart returning with a bigger cast, bigger sets and more songs and music than ever before.

The revamped show will see Louise McCarthy and Gayle Telfer Stevens marking their Steamie debut and playing the feisty Magrit and gullible Dolly respectively. Fiona Wood returns to the show for the third time to portrait the young, full of hope Doreen whilst Mary McCusker reprises the poignant role of Mrs Culfeathers. Harry Ward joins the cast as the lovable drunk handyman Andy.





