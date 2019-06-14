Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For THE 39 STEPS at The Barn Theatre

The Barn Theatre's (Best Fringe Theatre - The Stage Awards 2019) upcoming production of The 39 Steps is directed by Joseph O'Malley, and running from 10 July - 10 August 2019. The cast comprises of: Tricia Adele-Turner,Jonathan Bourne, Colin Elmer and Max Hutchinson.

The cast of four will deftly take on the Alfred Hitchcock classic in a wonderfully inventive comic thriller parody adaptation of John Buchan's 1915 novel. This much loved spy thriller has been adapted for the stage by Patrick Barlow, with designs by Mike Leopold, lighting by Sam Rowcliffe Tanner and sound by Chris Cleal.

The 39 Steps follows the incredible adventures of our handsome hero Richard Hannay, complete with stiff-upper-lip and British gung-ho spirit as he encounters dastardly murders, double-crossing secret agents, and devastatingly beautiful women. The show is a frantic farce, jam-packed with slapstick humour, a barrage of accents and hat-swaps culminating in chaos and calamity.

This wonderfully inventive and gripping comedy thriller features four fearless actors, playing 139 roles in 100 minutes of fast-paced fun, thrilling action and a colossal number of costume changes. Madcap hilarity for all the family!

As previously announced, The 39 Steps will then transfer to the Theatre Royal Windsor from 12-17 August 2019, as a part of the Built By Barn initiative, transferring shows from the venue across the UK.

The 39 Steps is part of The Barn's 2019 season of in-house productions. The season includes four other productions:William Shakespeare's classic history, Henry V, directed by Hal Chambers and starring Aaron Sidwell and Lauren Samuels, which runs until 22 June; the award-winning musical Daddy Long Legs, running from 2 October - 2 November; a reimagining of Charles Dickens' festive masterpiece, A Christmas Carol, from 27 November - 4 January; and Michael Morpurgo's The Butterfly Lion, directed by Jessica Daniels, which completed it's critically acclaimed run in May 2019.

Photo Credit: Benjamin Collins





