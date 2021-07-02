Photos: Inside Rehearsal For BAGDAD CAFE at the Old Vic

Bagdad Cafe, adapted and directed by Emma Rice, is running at The Old Vic, 17 July - 21 August this year.

It's showtime at the Bagdad Gas and Oil Cafe! Smack bang in the middle of nowhere (or was it somewhere on the legendary Route 66?) two women are thrown together by chance. Stranded tourist Jasmin stumbles out of her unhappy marriage and finds herself at Brenda's remote cafe and motel.

Ordinarily, no one would choose to stay at the Bagdad Cafe but in the dust and isolation, unexpected and extraordinary friendships begin to blossom. The lost are found as individuals transform into an eclectic community bound by music, magic and some very strong coffee.