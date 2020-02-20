Advertisement

Photo Flash: Go Inside Rehearsals for V&V Coming to VAULT Festival this March

Article Pixel Feb. 20, 2020  

Rehearsals are underway for V&V at VAULT Festival, the touchingly comedic debut from Misha Pinnington highlighting the life-changing impact of technology in a time when messages sent in the heat of the moment can be immortalised in a screenshot.

See photos below!

Using the iconic queer romance of literary trailblazer Virginia Woolf and Vita Sackville-West as a backdrop, the play explores how communication and courtship has changed over time - from lustful penmanship to euphemistic emojis. Will the glare of a phone screen ever rival the passion of ink and paper?

Through carefully crafted letters that were anticipated with relish, Sackville-West and Woolf began an exquisite romance almost a century ago. They conquered each other's hearts with wit and elegance inked onto a page. Luckily, their husbands didn't mind.

Today, in the overwhelmingly tangled world of dating apps, Mia and Lottie meet online, flirting through the beam of a phone screen. When an emoji can change not just the tone of the conversation but its entire meaning, reading between the lines becomes a whole new challenge.

Photo Credit: Jessica Voicu

Photo Flash: Go Inside Rehearsals for V&V Coming to VAULT Festival this March
Heather Wilkins and EM Williams

Photo Flash: Go Inside Rehearsals for V&V Coming to VAULT Festival this March
Heather Wilkins

Photo Flash: Go Inside Rehearsals for V&V Coming to VAULT Festival this March
Heather Wilkins

Photo Flash: Go Inside Rehearsals for V&V Coming to VAULT Festival this March
Heather Wilkins

Photo Flash: Go Inside Rehearsals for V&V Coming to VAULT Festival this March
EM Williams and Heather Wilkins

Photo Flash: Go Inside Rehearsals for V&V Coming to VAULT Festival this March
Misha Pinnington, Heather Wilkins, and EM Williams

Photo Flash: Go Inside Rehearsals for V&V Coming to VAULT Festival this March
Misha Pinnington

Photo Flash: Go Inside Rehearsals for V&V Coming to VAULT Festival this March
Heather Wilkins and EM Williams

Photo Flash: Go Inside Rehearsals for V&V Coming to VAULT Festival this March
Heather Wilkins and EM Williams

Photo Flash: Go Inside Rehearsals for V&V Coming to VAULT Festival this March
EM Williams

Photo Flash: Go Inside Rehearsals for V&V Coming to VAULT Festival this March
EM Williams



Zoey's Playlist on NBC


Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Introducing Online Theater Classes for Singing
  • Funding Arts Broward Spring Luncheon To Feature Special Guest Lourdes Lopez Of Miami City Ballet
  • ArtServe Presents New Exhibition: (DIS)OBEDIENT
  • Travel Through The Last 100 Years With Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus' DIVAS THRU THE AGES
    • Advertisement