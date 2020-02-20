Photo Flash: Go Inside Rehearsals for V&V Coming to VAULT Festival this March

Rehearsals are underway for V&V at VAULT Festival, the touchingly comedic debut from Misha Pinnington highlighting the life-changing impact of technology in a time when messages sent in the heat of the moment can be immortalised in a screenshot.

See photos below!

Using the iconic queer romance of literary trailblazer Virginia Woolf and Vita Sackville-West as a backdrop, the play explores how communication and courtship has changed over time - from lustful penmanship to euphemistic emojis. Will the glare of a phone screen ever rival the passion of ink and paper?

Through carefully crafted letters that were anticipated with relish, Sackville-West and Woolf began an exquisite romance almost a century ago. They conquered each other's hearts with wit and elegance inked onto a page. Luckily, their husbands didn't mind.

Today, in the overwhelmingly tangled world of dating apps, Mia and Lottie meet online, flirting through the beam of a phone screen. When an emoji can change not just the tone of the conversation but its entire meaning, reading between the lines becomes a whole new challenge.

