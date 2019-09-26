Photo Flash: First Look at the UK Tour of MURDER, MARGARET, AND ME

Eastenders actress Lin Blakley will be channelling the Queen of Crime, Agatha Christie, in the upcoming UK tour of Philip Meeks' critically-acclaimed play Murder, Margaret and Me this autumn.

The cast also includes Sarah Parks (Coronation Street, ITV; Richard II, Royal Shakespeare Company) as Margaret Rutherford, and Gilly Tompkins (Gangsta Granny, Garrick Theatre and National Tour; The 3 Emos, Smashing Mirrors Theatre) as the Spinster.

A story of the achievement of women in the long lost era of the silver screen, Murder, Margaret and Me follows the tumultuous friendship between famed actress Margaret Rutherford and world-renowned crime novelist Agatha Christie; two septuagenarian national treasures who pioneered one of British cinema's most successful franchises, Miss Marple. Through their hidden histories the play seeks to pay homage to two great women heralded for their contributions to popular culture.

Having completed extensive research, writer Philip Meeks has used original letters from Agatha to Stringer Davies to authenticate his story. He comments, It transpires the two great women had forged a relationship beyond their awkward meeting on the set of Marple. I've been able to refer to an amazing archive of letters in this version of the play. It makes me feel even more that what I've written is as I intended it to be, a play paying homage to the two great women.

Meeks adds, Theatre is all about collaboration and I'm very pleased my old collaborator Damian Cruden is recreating his production of Murder Margaret and Me with such a great cast. Damian really helped to shape the play and it's always a joy to work with him.

Murder, Margaret and Me will be touring from 26th September to 16th November.





