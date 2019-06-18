Photo Flash: First Look at Unicorn Theatre's AESOP'S FABLES

Jun. 18, 2019  

So far as is known, Aesop was a slave and storyteller who lived in ancient Greece between 620 and 564 BC. But although little is known of the man himself, over 725 of his stories remain - passed down from generation to generation.

Filtering the spirit and wisdom of these fables through the lens of contemporary culture, each writer has responded to an individual tale of their choosing and shaped and retold it for today with wit, vitality and theatrical intelligence.

The cast is Jessica Hayles, Shazia Nicholls, Guy Rhys, Nathaniel Wade and Rosie Wyatt.

This is a celebration of young and old, ancient and new - a tribute to how fresh, vivid, bold and vibrant the classics remain today.

Age guide: 4 - 7 and 8 - 12 / Duration: Approx 1 hr

Photo Credit: Craig Sugden

Guy Rhys, Nathaniel Wade
Guy Rhys, Nathaniel Wade

Jessica Hayles, Guy Rhys
Jessica Hayles, Guy Rhys

Jessica Hayles, Guy Rhys
Jessica Hayles, Guy Rhys

Jessica Hayles, Nathaniel Wade, Rosie Wyatt, Guy Rhys
Jessica Hayles, Nathaniel Wade, Rosie Wyatt, Guy Rhys

Jessica Hayles, Rosie Wyatt
Jessica Hayles, Rosie Wyatt

Nathaniel Wade
Nathaniel Wade

Rosie Wyatt
Rosie Wyatt

Shazia Nicholls, Nathaniel Wade, Guy Rhys, Rosie Wyatt
Shazia Nicholls, Nathaniel Wade, Guy Rhys, Rosie Wyatt

Photo Flash: First Look at Unicorn Theatre's AESOP'S FABLES



  • The Glenn Miller Orchestra Arrives In Worthing
  • Cast Announced For The National Theatre's Transfer Of PETER PAN To Troubadour White City Theatre
  • The Festival Of Audacity Makes Birmingham The Stage For Brave And Audacious Activist Art
  • Sir Howard Panter and Dame Rosemary Squire DBE awarded Honorary Freedom of the Borough in Woking
  • Children's Theatre Partnership and Royal & Derngate Northampton Present UK Tour Of HOLES
  • ON YOUR FEET Congas Into Wolverhampton

