Photo Flash: First Look at Unicorn Theatre's AESOP'S FABLES

So far as is known, Aesop was a slave and storyteller who lived in ancient Greece between 620 and 564 BC. But although little is known of the man himself, over 725 of his stories remain - passed down from generation to generation.

Filtering the spirit and wisdom of these fables through the lens of contemporary culture, each writer has responded to an individual tale of their choosing and shaped and retold it for today with wit, vitality and theatrical intelligence.

The cast is Jessica Hayles, Shazia Nicholls, Guy Rhys, Nathaniel Wade and Rosie Wyatt.

This is a celebration of young and old, ancient and new - a tribute to how fresh, vivid, bold and vibrant the classics remain today.

Age guide: 4 - 7 and 8 - 12 / Duration: Approx 1 hr

Photo Credit: Craig Sugden





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You