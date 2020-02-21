Photo Flash: First Look at THE RAGE OF NARCISSUS at Pleasance Islington

Sam Crane (Farinelli And The King, 1984) stars as Sergio Blanco in the UK première of Sergio Blanco's The Rage of Narcissus, directed by Daniel Goldman. The production opens at Pleasance Theatre on 21 February, with previews from 18 February, and runs until 8 March.

Based on a true story, The Rage of Narcissus is a fascinating and disturbing journey into the labyrinth of the self and the darkness within us all.

When Sergio arrives in Ljubljana to give a lecture on Narcissus, the first thing he does after checking in to his hotel room is to get on an app and look for someone to have sex with. A few hours later, once Igor has come and gone, Sergio spots a dark brown stain on the floor. Looking closer, he sees that it's a blood stain. And looking around, he discovers more and more blood stains all over the room.

As he begins to investigate, he gets drawn deeper and deeper into a dark murky world of desire, infatuation and murder.

Perfect material for the new play he's trying to write - if he can get out of Ljubljana alive.





