Photo Flash: First Look at RED PALACE at the Vaults

Showcasing cabaret, circus, dance and genre-defying performance, the cast has been announced for London's new immersive masquerade ball, Red Palace. Shotgun Carousel invite their audiences to be escorted by a glorious array of audacious characters through swirling revelry to a place of glamour, danger and transformation where they can find their own fairy tale ending.

The wholly female and non-binary cast of players, aerialists and cabaret artists includes Ella Prendergast (Secret Cinema presents Bladerunner: The Final Cut), Teddy Lamb (Since U Been Gone, HighTide), Porscha Present (Divine Proportions, The Vaults) and Emer Dineen (The Dark Side of Love, Camden Roundhouse). Actors and circus artists, Rosie Rowlands (Anna Nicole, Royal Opera House), Emily Essery (Doctor Dolittle, UK tour), and Rebecca Solomons (Hive City Legacy, Roundhouse) will also join the company. Completing this ensemble production are Steffi Walker (Baba's War, White Bear Theatre and War Festival), Megan Ford (Feminasty, UK tour), Eleanor Dillon-Reams (HoneyBEE, Edinburgh Fringe), Camilla Harding (The Tempest, Rose Playhouse), Joanna Vymeris (The Feathers of Daedalus Circus) and Alice Morgan-Richards (Alice's Adventure's Underground, The Vaults).

Following the huge success of Divine Proportions, Shotgun Carousel return to The Vaults with a Gothic cabaret guided by an irresistible tale. Join The Prince and meet the court; witness the beautiful, the brilliant, the wanton, the bizarre - nothing and no one is what they seem.

Tickets are available priced from £15 during previews, then from £18 at https://www.thevaults.london/red-palace.

Photo Credit: Nick Kane Photography





