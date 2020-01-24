Photo Flash: First Look at Production Photos of THE CAT AND THE CANARY

The Classic Thriller Company presents their latest adaptation of this mysterious and turbulent classic. Starring Britt Ekland, Mark Jordon, Ben Nealon, Marti Webb, Gary Webster and Tracy Shaw.

See below!

Twenty years after the death of Mr. West, his descendants gather at a remote mansion to learn who will inherit his vast wealth and the hidden family jewels. When the heir is revealed, the heritage hunters turn into prey and a chain of macabre events is set in motion; walls crack open, shadows loom and dark secrets are revealed. Will the heirs dare to face the haunting presence toying with them?

The Cat and The Canary runs at Darlington Hippodrome form Tuesday 17 to Saturday 21 March.

To book call the box office on 01325 405405 or visit www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk

Photo Credit: Paul Coltas





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You