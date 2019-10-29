Photo Flash: First Look at GOD'S DICE at Soho Theatre

What would happen if someone was able to prove, scientifically, the existence of God? When Edie, a student in university lecturer Henry Brook's physics class, seems to do exactly that, his universe - including his marriage to celebrity atheist author Virginia - is rocked. Science and religion go head-to-head in a ferociously funny battle for power, sex, fame and followers.

Directed by James Grieve, Alan Davies (Jonathan Creek and QI) stars in this electric tragicomedy about the power of belief and our quest for truth in a fractured world. Joining Alan, is Olivier Award nominee Alexandra Gilbreath (The Provoked Wife and Twelfth Night at RSC), Nitin Ganatra (BBC's EastEnders), Leila Mimmack (ITV's Home Fires and Debris at Southwark Playhouse) and Adam Strawford (The Plough and The Stars at Lyric Hammersmith).



