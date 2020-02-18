Photo Flash: First Look at Elmhurst Ballet Company's SYNERGY

Elmhurst Ballet Company presents its London premier of Synergy at Sadler's Wells Lilian Baylis Studio.

Synergy - a combination of innovative contemporary works by Studio Wayne McGregor, along with excerpts from leading classical repertoire including Ninette de Valois's Checkmate, Sir Peter Wright's Swan Lake, David Bintley's Take Five and Sir Frederick Ashton's Tweedledum and Tweedledee.

Elmhurst Ballet Company is the student company for Elmhurst Ballet School, in association with Birmingham Royal Ballet. The Company bridges the gap between school and professional life, equipping students with the necessary skills and attributes to secure employment with world class dance companies. Their Company experience provides an opportunity for them to produce their own work, tour and take ballet out into the community.

Elmhurst Ballet School is a world-leader in ballet education and training based in the heart of Birmingham. We prepare talented and ambitious young dancers to take their place on the world stage with the world's greatest ballet companies.

Photo Credit: Roy Tan





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You