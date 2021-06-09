Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Alyssa Edwards In ALYSSA: MEMOIRS OF A QUEEN at The Vaudeville Theatre

Dancers include Austyn Farrell, Luke Vella, Alex Brown, and Billy Sawyer.

Jun. 9, 2021  

For one week only, experience the magic of Alyssa Edwards as she sashays her way into London's glittering West End from 7 - 13 June!

From young gay boy in Mesquite, Texas, to global fame on 'RuPaul's Drag Race' season 5 and a triumphant return to season 2 of 'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars', Alyssa is hailed as one of "the most powerful drag queens in America" by New York Magazine.

Having recently starred in the critically acclaimed Netflix docuseries Dancing Queen, Ms. Edwards now brings her fully realized autobiographical extravaganza, complete with iconic costumes, high kicks and splits, phenomenal dancers and outrageous tongue pops to the Vaudeville Theatre this summer.

Get a first look in the photos below!

Creative team:
Writer Brad Loekle
Director Spencer Noll
Designer Libby Todd
Lighting Designer Gillian Tan
Graphic Design: Steph Pyne
Video Designer: Dekel Lazimi Lev
Production Management: Ian Taylor and Jerome Reid for eStage
Produced by New Frame Productions


