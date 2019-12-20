Photo Flash: First Look at All New Production Photos From CIRCUS 1903 at Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall

Dazzling new production images released for the international smash hit production of Circus 1903 now at Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre. The perfect Christmas treat over the festive season, Circus 1903 will run at Royal Festival Hall until 5 January.

Check out the photos below!

Circus 1903 arrives at the Southbank Centre following a hugely successful UK and Ireland tour with performances at Birmingham Hippodrome, The Lowry in Salford and Bord Gáis Energy Theatre in Dublin.

For the first time, Circus 1903 welcomes The Wheel of Death, a ginormous rotating apparatus featuring large metal hoops at each end. Performers Carlos Mayorga Macias, Jerson Alexander Valencia Garcia and Ray Freddy Valencia Bocanegra will carry out eye-popping acrobatic skills whilst the wheel is rotating.

Daring duo aerial act 'The Flying Fredonis' performed by Russian artists Dasha Shelest and Vadym Pankevych, Cuban hand balancer 'The Great Rokardy' (Rokardy Rodriguez) and the furious flexible feats of Russian Rolling Ball Hula Hoopist 'Mademoiselle Natalia' (Natalia Leontieva) also joined the team ahead of the UK and Ireland tour.

Completing the Circus 1903 family are mind-bending juggler, 'The Great Gaston' (François Borie), the legendary balancing act Rola Bola by 'The Sensational Sozonov' (Russian Mikhail Sozonov and Ukrainian Ievgeniia Fetkulova), unrivalled Ethiopian contortionist, 'The Elastic Dislocationist' (Senayet Asefa Amare) and the stomach churning heights of 'The Daring Desafios' (trio of Brazilian teeterboard daredevils João Guilherme de Lima Siqueira, Luan de Souza Vieira and Leonardo Louzada de Freitas). Dizzying Mongolian duo Ganbayar Munkhbat and Andryei Batbold will bring their Icarian Games act and the Russian Cradle will feature breathtaking performances from 'Les Incredibles' (Ivan Fomichev and Maria Boldyreva).

A crack team of UK-based puppeteers will work with much-loved Queenie and Peanut, the Circus 1903 elephants, including Mikey Brett (Peanut), Nyron Levy, Chris Milford, James Donovan (Queenie), Amelie Leroy (Elephant Trainer) and Will Palmer (swing).



Circus 1903

Circus 1903

Circus 1903

Circus 1903

Circus 1903

Circus 1903





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You