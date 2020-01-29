Photo Flash: Check Out Rehearsal Photos of TRYST at Chiswick Playhouse

The gripping, passion-fuelled thriller Tryst is returning to Chiswick Playhouse from 5th - 29th February.

Check out rehearsal photos below!

The suspenseful masterpiece from Karoline Leach is inspired by the true story of a serial fraudster and is an exposé of predator and prey. It will star Scarlett Brookes (Blood Wedding, Young Vic; Macbeth, Shakespeare's Globe) and Fred Perry (Black Comedy UK Tour; The Honourable Woman, BBC) who reprises his acclaimed role following a sell-out run in 2017. Once again under the direction of Phoebe Barran (Four Days In Hong Kong, Orange Tree Theatre), this love story turned psychological thriller follows the frightening turn of events which took place just over a hundred years ago.

All tickets are available from the Chiswick Playhouse Box Office and www.chiswickplayhouse.co.uk.

