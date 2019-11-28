Photo Coverage: First Look at CINDERELLA at The Vaults

A one stop shop for a Christmas night out: panto set in a pub, plus karaoke!

Written by Luke Barnes and Not Too Tame, Directed by Jimmy Fairhhurst

The Vaults, 22 November 2019 - 12 January 2020

Taking the term 'pub theatre' literally, Cinderella is an outrageous site-specific show that takes all the best of traditional British panto and tops it off with a pint. Penned by Luke Barnes (All We Ever Wanted Was Everything), this knees up of a night out brings all the characters you know, love and hate, to pull your mates, spill your pints and pour their hearts out on the karaoke. Crammed with live music, bingo, and a touch of midnight magic, Cinderella will have audiences dancing in the aisles and laughing their bloody baubles off. Think The Royle Family crossed with Elf... all set in a local boozer where the audience buy their drinks from the on-stage bar.

See production photos below by Geraint Lewis!



Cinderella Vaults Theatre CREDIT Geraint Lewis

Cinderella Vaults Theatre CREDIT Geraint Lewis

Cinderella Vaults Theatre CREDIT Geraint Lewis

Cinderella Vaults Theatre CREDIT Geraint Lewis

Cinderella Vaults Theatre CREDIT Geraint Lewis

Cinderella Vaults Theatre CREDIT Geraint Lewis

Cinderella Vaults Theatre CREDIT Geraint Lewis

Cinderella Vaults Theatre CREDIT Geraint Lewis

Cinderella Vaults Theatre CREDIT Geraint Lewis

Cinderella Vaults Theatre CREDIT Geraint Lewis

Cinderella Vaults Theatre CREDIT Geraint Lewis





