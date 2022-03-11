Phoenix Dance Theatre Will Celebrate 40 Years Of Phoenix

Internationally acclaimed, Leeds-based Phoenix Dance Theatre is set to return to the Peacock Theatre this month on 29 and 30 March.

To celebrate the company's milestone 40th birthday Phoenix Dance Theatre is bringing together an eclectic selection of work from across its illustrious history. 40 Years of Phoenix features works by internationally acclaimed and award-winning choreographers, including former Artistic Directors and collaborators.

Phoenix Dance Theatre are performing as part Well Seasoned, Sadler's Wells' celebration of work by Black dance artists.

Phoenix Artistic Director Dane Hurst said: "Phoenix Dance Theatre returning to London to perform at Sadler's Wells as part of its 'Well Seasoned' programme in celebration of Black Dance is a fitting and poignant moment in the history of the Company. Founded by three Black male teenagers from Leeds in 1981, with their first professional performance taking place in 1982 for a total payment of £10, there is cause for much celebration as the Company still stands, against the odds, after 40 years in the industry.

The '40 Years of Phoenix' programme encapsulates the depth, breadth, and complexity of dance in five key works within the repertoire of the Company that is a distillation of the energy, exuberance, and spirit of Phoenix through the decades. In honour of 40 years since Phoenix's founding, we're excited to bring back these iconic pieces, each of which has a unique place in the Company's history."

The first half of the programme opens with the powerful and intense 'Signal' by Henri Oguike, set to a thumping Taiko drumming score, followed by 'Harmonica Breakdown', a solo by Jane Dudley set to blues music by Sonny Terry. Closing the half is a satirical and poignant ensemble work - 'Family' by American choreographic duo Shapiro & Smith.

The second half opens with a compelling and theatrical duet 'Pave Up Paradise' inspired by the story of Adam and Eve and set to live music played by Andrew 'DREUW' Burke and created by the award-winning team Ben Duke and Raquel Meseguer of 'Lost Dog'.

The evening closes with the newly re-created, cinematic 'Heart of Chaos' inspired by the story of World Heavyweight Boxing champion Jack Johnson. The work is set to a pulsating Jazz score by Wynton Marsalis and created by ex-Phoenix Director, Darshan Singh Bhuller.

Artistic Director Dane Hurst added: "The programme is an exciting overview and collection of works in celebration of Phoenix Dance Theatre's achievement in dance through the decades and it is a great privilege to be celebrating Black Dance as part of this 'Well Seasoned' programme."

Phoenix Dance Theatre first performed at the Peacock Theatre in April 2019 with Sharon Watson MBE's Windrush: Movement of the People to sold out auditoriums and marked the Company becoming a Sadler's Wells National Partner Company.

40 Years of Phoenix

Peacock Theatre

29 - 30 March 2022

Box Office: 020 7863 8000

Booking link: Phoenix Dance Theatre - 40 Years of Phoenix - Peacock Theatre - Sadler's Wells (sadlerswells.com)