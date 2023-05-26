Phoenix Dance Theatre Awarded Funding From Windrush Day Grant Scheme 2023

The company is one of only two organisations in West Yorkshire, to receive funding to mark the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the MV Empire Windrush

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

The World Premiere Of TO WONG FOO The Musical Will Open At Hope Mill Theatre in October Photo 1 The World Premiere Of TO WONG FOO The Musical Will Open At Hope Mill Theatre in October
Tony Winner Lena Hall and Oliver Tompsett Will Lead Roy Orbison Musical, IN DREAMS at Leed Photo 2 Lena Hall and Oliver Tompsett Will Lead Roy Orbison Musical, IN DREAMS
Video: New Trailer Released For MAD ABOUT THE BOY – THE NOËL COWARD STORY Documentary Photo 3 Video: New Trailer Released For MAD ABOUT THE BOY – THE NOËL COWARD STORY Documentary
Photos: First Look at 42ND STREET at Curve, Leicester and Sadler's Wells Photo 4 Photos: First Look at 42ND STREET at Curve, Leicester and Sadler's Wells

Photos: First Look at 42ND STREET at Curve, Leicester and Sadler's Wells

Phoenix Dance Theatre has been awarded funding from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) from its Windrush Day Grant Scheme 2023.

It is one of 45 projects across the UK, and one of only two organisations in West Yorkshire, to receive funding to mark the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the MV Empire Windrush in the United Kingdom, when the first passengers disembarked at Tilbury Docks.

Thanks to this funding, Phoenix Dance Theatre’s Learning & Development team will deliver an ambitious project working with 12 schools from across the Leeds area. Participants will attend weekly workshops over a six-week period and will also take part in sessions run by local Black Caribbean artists and community members. The young people will learn about Windrush and the rich history and culture that was consequently brought to Leeds. Using this information, they will individually work with Phoenix dance artists to create a celebratory dance work, culminating with all 12 groups coming together to perform these dance works on stage at a theatre venue in front of a live audience.

Working with a broad range of ages from 6 – 16, and based in both Primary and Secondary Schools, the project will take place in a combination of areas including schools with a low diverse makeup of students and those based in the Caribbean community, helping to build links between schools and communities.

Vicci Hamilton, Head of Learning & Development, said: “We are delighted to have been successful in our funding application and are hugely grateful to the DLUHC for giving us the opportunity to deliver this project which, as a company, we feel passionately about. Phoenix Dance Theatre is in a unique position to deliver this project having been founded over 40 years ago by three Black British men from the Chapeltown area of Leeds. We are proud of our heritage and want to use dance to engage, empower and offer opportunities for young people who may otherwise not be able to access dance.”

With this project Phoenix Dance Theatre will engage up to 250 young people and will build upon its continued celebration of the company’s Caribbean heritage. In 2018, its production Windrush: Movement of the People, choreographed by then artistic director Sharon Watson MBE DL, was the company’s first full length narrative work, and also the first contemporary dance piece exploring the arrival of the Empire Windrush. Later filmed and broadcast by BBC Four, this film is being screened at venues and festivals as far afield as Washington DC, USA, to mark the 75th anniversary of Windrush Day.

Vicci continued: “The pupils will be working with first class dance artists, culminating with the incredible opportunity to perform on stage at a professional theatre in our region. Workshops will be based around the theme of celebrating Windrush and the positive contribution of the Windrush generation on Britain. This could be things such as being inspired by an individual, music, a poem, or even the contribution to the NHS by nurses who came over, or the introduction of, and celebration of, the Leeds West Indian Carnival. By embedding the delivery of Black British history into the education system the project will demonstrate the value of the arts and how it can be used in a cross-curricular format. By bringing together children of different ages, and from different areas of Leeds, and by introducing them to artists from the Caribbean community, this project will enable pupils and schools to build links and develop new relationships.”

Thanks to this funding all partner schools will benefit from the project free of charge, building on Phoenix Dance Theatre’s belief that great art should be accessible to everyone because it changes lives, and that great art is created through diversity.



RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM Comes Home To The Bridewell Theatre This Summer Photo
SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM Comes Home To The Bridewell Theatre This Summer

The musical revue Sondheim on Sondheim will come home to the Bridewell Theatre this summer (4-8 July) when leading amateur theatre company Sedos present this showcase of the composer's best-loved work in the venue where it was first produced.

Met Operas Live in HD Season Concludes Next Weekend With DIE ZAUBERFLOTE Photo
Met Opera's Live in HD Season Concludes Next Weekend With DIE ZAUBERFLOTE

The Metropolitan Opera presents a live transmission of Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute), one of Mozart’s most beloved operas, on Saturday 3rd June at 5.55pm. 

Lee Mead Will Embark on UK Concert Tour Photo
Lee Mead Will Embark on UK Concert Tour

Lee Mead, award winning stage and screen actor, singer and West End leading man, is thrilled to unveil his all-new October concert tour, set to captivate audiences across the country. Mead, known for his powerful voice and magnetic stage presence, will embark on a series of unforgettable performances, showcasing some of his favourite songs.

The Lowry Announces Four New Partner Companies Photo
The Lowry Announces Four New Partner Companies

The Lowry has announced four new Partner Companies that will collaborate and work closely with the arts venue to regularly present work of the highest calibre to Salford audiences.


From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is alwa... (read more about this author)

Andy Parsons to Tour the UK this Autumn with BAFFLINGLY OPTIMISTICAndy Parsons to Tour the UK this Autumn with BAFFLINGLY OPTIMISTIC
Spitalfields Music Festival 2023 Announces Line-UpSpitalfields Music Festival 2023 Announces Line-Up
Tickets From Just £30 for HAMNET at the Garrick Theatre This SeptemberTickets From Just £30 for HAMNET at the Garrick Theatre This September
Simon Russell Beale to Appear at Shakespeare's Globe's MOVING STORIES, in Support of the UN Refugee AgencySimon Russell Beale to Appear at Shakespeare's Globe's MOVING STORIES, in Support of the UN Refugee Agency

Videos

Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio
J. Harrison Ghee Is Heating Up This Tonys Season Video
J. Harrison Ghee Is Heating Up This Tonys Season
BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway Video
BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Waterperry Gardens (7/22-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Hever Castle (8/10-8/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Theatre in the Garden
St Paul's Church (5/28-9/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dark Places
The Hub at St. Mary's (6/28-6/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Pride of Pripyat - Tales from Chernobyl
International Anthony Burgess Foundation (7/01-7/02)PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mog The Forgetful Cat
Belgrade Theatre (5/30-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
Belgrade Theatre (6/13-6/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Pontio Arts Centre (11/22-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Heartbreak House
Hampton Hill Theatre (5/31-6/03)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Claydon House (7/20-7/20)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You