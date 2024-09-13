Philip John Bedwell Brings EMBRACING IDENTITY to Margate Arts Club

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



What is identity? Is it formed via our passions and curiosities? Or defined by the people we connect to and love? Is it the history we share? Or could it be the values we are taught? Join me, and we will embrace our identities together.

Embracing Identity is a cross-discipline exploration of indoctrinated and societal expectations of character, personality, beliefs, values and ageing in creativity and in life. Rather than the all-too-common focus on gender, this project seeks to show that the authenticity of our identities can create powerful bonds that bring us together.

Instead of a learned, unquestioned series of constructs and behaviours, our true identities can allow us to spot similarities, accept differences & build connections.

Embracing Identity sees artist Philip John Bedwell explore five separate themes within his practice which represent significant parts of his identity: Wrestling, noise performance (and hearing damage), nature, upbringing and acting.

These are used as the framework for Philip to question what makes him identify and resonate with each one. Each encounter will produce an artwork to view online alongside a live podcast to discuss the work.

As a finale that audiences can experience, the works will culminate in a live performance titled A Soft Call for Attention alongside Margate band pink suits in front of an audience at the Margate Arts Club on October 10th at 7pm.

