News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Phil Wang To Headline Chump's Comedy At Underbelly Boulevard Soho

Hosted by Amy Annette and taking place on 30th January tickets are on sale now. 

By: Jan. 23, 2025
Phil Wang To Headline Chump's Comedy At Underbelly Boulevard Soho Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Chump's comedy night is heading to Underbelly Boulevard Soho with a line-up of comics including Taskmaster star Phil Wang, recently announced Taskmaster contestant Fatiha El-Gorri, BAFTA-winner Michael Odewale and critically acclaimed Lou Wall.

LATEST NEWS

KAREN Returns to The Other Palace in March
THE LEFTBEHINDS Tour Will Visit Schools Across Wolverhampton
CALAMITY JANE Comes To Brighton in April, Starring Carrie Hope Fletcher
SOMETHING ABOUT LENNON Will Tour Across the UK in 2025

Hosted by Amy Annette and taking place on 30th January tickets are on sale now. 

Having exploded onto the comedy scene in 2023, Chump's has quickly gained a reputation as one of the most-exciting comedy nights in the UK by bringing a diverse mix of household names and the best new acts to buzzing sold-out crowds.

Chump's will present subsequent shows taking place on 27th February and 27th March. 

Tickets for all shows are available from https://underbellyboulevard.com/tickets/chumps-comedy/.




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos