Phil Wang To Headline Chump's Comedy At Underbelly Boulevard Soho

Chump's comedy night is heading to Underbelly Boulevard Soho with a line-up of comics including Taskmaster star Phil Wang, recently announced Taskmaster contestant Fatiha El-Gorri, BAFTA-winner Michael Odewale and critically acclaimed Lou Wall.

Hosted by Amy Annette and taking place on 30th January tickets are on sale now.

Having exploded onto the comedy scene in 2023, Chump's has quickly gained a reputation as one of the most-exciting comedy nights in the UK by bringing a diverse mix of household names and the best new acts to buzzing sold-out crowds.

Chump's will present subsequent shows taking place on 27th February and 27th March.

Tickets for all shows are available from https://underbellyboulevard.com/tickets/chumps-comedy/.

