Pete Firman Will Embark On New Tour TRICKS & GIGGLES in 2025/26

Award winning comedian and magician Pete Firman is embarking on a tour for 2025 and 2026 with brand new show ‘Tricks & Giggles'. The tour kicks off in Crawley on the 11th September 2025 and tickets go on sale on Friday 6th December.
Join him for an evening of 'Tricks & Giggles', as Pete brings his trademark blend of magic and comedy from the small screen to stages around the UK with this brand-new show. Expect impossible feats, sleight of hand and big laughs from one of magic's most exciting performers!
Following a hugely successful tour in 2023 with TrikTok Pete is excited to return with this astonishing and never-seen-before show – audiences can expect laughter and of course, mind-blowing magic!
Pete Firman's unique style combines traditional magic tricks with his quick wit and comedic timing, making him a firm fan favourite and one of the UKs leading entertainers. With over 4.5 million social media followers and countless TV appearances under his belt, Pete Firman is the UK's top comic magician and has appeared on multiple television programmes, including ITV1's Tonight at the London Palladium and The Next Great Magician, BBC1's The Magicians, The John Bishop Show and The Sarah Millican Television Programme. Most recently Pete hosted two series of Don't Unleash The Beast for CITV and was a guest star on season two of Good Omens (Amazon).
Pete Firman said: “What a treat to be touring with a brand new live show, it's my favourite part of the job. Performing on TV or online is great, but there's nothing like the buzz of a live theatre audience. I've been working on some brand new magic that I know is going to blow your minds! I can't wait to get started.”
SEPTEMBER 2025
11th September 2025 - Crawley - The Hawth
19th September 2025 - Bedford - Quarry Theatre
25th September 2025 - Leicester - The Y Theatre
27th September 2025 - Bury St Edmunds - Theatre Royal
OCTOBER 2025
2nd October 2025 - Bristol - Redgrave Theatre
10th October 2025 - Maidenhead - Norden Farm
17th October 2025 - Swindon - Arts Centre
18th October 2025 - Woking - Rhoda McGaw
29th October 2025 - Norwich - Playhouse
FEBRUARY 2026
12th February 2026 - Milton Keynes - The Stables
13th February 2026 - Tunbridge Wells - Trinity Theatre
14th February 2026 - Colchester - Arts Centre
19th February 2026 - Kendal - Brewery Arts Centre
20th February 2026 - Buxton - Pavilion Arts Centre
21st February 2026 - Leeds - City Varieties
26th February 2026 - Lyme Regis - Marine Theatre
27th February 2026 - Taunton - Tacchi-Morris Arts Centre
28th February 2026 - Bath - Rondo Theatre
MARCH 2026
6th March 2026 - Totton - Hangar Farm Arts Centre
7th March 2026 - Newbury - Corn Exchange
12th March 2026 - Cambridge - Junction
13th March 2026 - Shrewsbury - Theatre Severn
14th March 2026 - Chipping Norton - The Theatre
18th March 2026 - Andover - The Lights
20th March 2026 - Sale - Waterside Arts Centre
21st March 2026 - Southport - The Atkinson
25th March 2026 - Stafford - Gatehouse
26th March 2026 - Lancaster - Grand
27th March 2026 - Chorley - Theatre
28th March 2026 - Rotherham - Civic Theatre
APRIL 2026
1st April 2026 - Chelmsford - Theatre
2nd April 2026 - Winchester - Theatre Royal
9th April 2026 - Darwen - Library Theatre
10th April 2026 - Hexham - Queens Hall
11th April 2026 - Alnwick - Playhouse
18th April 2026 - Stockton - ARC
