Pete Firman Will Embark On New Tour TRICKS & GIGGLES in 2025/26

Award winning comedian and magician Pete Firman is embarking on a tour for 2025 and 2026 with brand new show ‘Tricks & Giggles'. The tour kicks off in Crawley on the 11th September 2025 and tickets go on sale on Friday 6th December.

Join him for an evening of 'Tricks & Giggles', as Pete brings his trademark blend of magic and comedy from the small screen to stages around the UK with this brand-new show. Expect impossible feats, sleight of hand and big laughs from one of magic's most exciting performers!

Following a hugely successful tour in 2023 with TrikTok Pete is excited to return with this astonishing and never-seen-before show – audiences can expect laughter and of course, mind-blowing magic!

Pete Firman's unique style combines traditional magic tricks with his quick wit and comedic timing, making him a firm fan favourite and one of the UKs leading entertainers. With over 4.5 million social media followers and countless TV appearances under his belt, Pete Firman is the UK's top comic magician and has appeared on multiple television programmes, including ITV1's Tonight at the London Palladium and The Next Great Magician, BBC1's The Magicians, The John Bishop Show and The Sarah Millican Television Programme. Most recently Pete hosted two series of Don't Unleash The Beast for CITV and was a guest star on season two of Good Omens (Amazon).

Pete Firman said: “What a treat to be touring with a brand new live show, it's my favourite part of the job. Performing on TV or online is great, but there's nothing like the buzz of a live theatre audience. I've been working on some brand new magic that I know is going to blow your minds! I can't wait to get started.”

Tour Dates

SEPTEMBER 2025

11th September 2025 - Crawley - The Hawth

19th September 2025 - Bedford - Quarry Theatre

25th September 2025 - Leicester - The Y Theatre

27th September 2025 - Bury St Edmunds - Theatre Royal

OCTOBER 2025

2nd October 2025 - Bristol - Redgrave Theatre

10th October 2025 - Maidenhead - Norden Farm

17th October 2025 - Swindon - Arts Centre

18th October 2025 - Woking - Rhoda McGaw

29th October 2025 - Norwich - Playhouse

FEBRUARY 2026

12th February 2026 - Milton Keynes - The Stables

13th February 2026 - Tunbridge Wells - Trinity Theatre

14th February 2026 - Colchester - Arts Centre

19th February 2026 - Kendal - Brewery Arts Centre

20th February 2026 - Buxton - Pavilion Arts Centre

21st February 2026 - Leeds - City Varieties

26th February 2026 - Lyme Regis - Marine Theatre

27th February 2026 - Taunton - Tacchi-Morris Arts Centre

28th February 2026 - Bath - Rondo Theatre

MARCH 2026

6th March 2026 - Totton - Hangar Farm Arts Centre

7th March 2026 - Newbury - Corn Exchange

12th March 2026 - Cambridge - Junction

13th March 2026 - Shrewsbury - Theatre Severn

14th March 2026 - Chipping Norton - The Theatre

18th March 2026 - Andover - The Lights

20th March 2026 - Sale - Waterside Arts Centre

21st March 2026 - Southport - The Atkinson

25th March 2026 - Stafford - Gatehouse

26th March 2026 - Lancaster - Grand

27th March 2026 - Chorley - Theatre

28th March 2026 - Rotherham - Civic Theatre

APRIL 2026

1st April 2026 - Chelmsford - Theatre

2nd April 2026 - Winchester - Theatre Royal

9th April 2026 - Darwen - Library Theatre

10th April 2026 - Hexham - Queens Hall

11th April 2026 - Alnwick - Playhouse

18th April 2026 - Stockton - ARC

