Paul Foot Brings DISSOLVE To Corn Exchange Newbury This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Multi-award-winning and trail-blazing comedian, Paul Foot, comes to the Corn Exchange Newbury on Friday 20 September with his critically acclaimed show Dissolve.

Following a sold-out Edinburgh Fringe run, Paul Foot brings his most personal, surprising and ground-breaking show ever.

In classic Foot style, audiences will be taken on a surreal and hilarious journey from the outskirts of Lancaster, where he claims to have uncovered the secret of life itself.* But as always, Paul's mind can't help but wander, leading him to musings on King Tutankhamun, the House of Lords, officious lollipop ladies, and the hypothetical plumbing career of Jesus Christ. Expect the unexpected, delivered with Paul's trademark eccentricity and a touch of unfiltered wisdom.

With appearances on Would I Lie To You?, Never Mind the Buzzcocks, and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Paul Foot has cemented his reputation as one of the UK's most original and unpredictable comedians. Dissolve has already earned rave reviews and prestigious nominations, including Co-Winner of the (ISH) Edinburgh Comedy Awards 2023 for Best Show, a Chortle Awards 2024 nomination for Best Show, and a nod for NextUp's Biggest Award in Comedy 2023.

This is Paul Foot at his finest—absurd, insightful, and as unmissable as ever.

*Please note: Paul discovered the secret of life while on the outskirts of Lancaster, not the secret to living there. That remains a mystery.

Paul Foot: Dissolve will be at the Corn Exchange Newbury on Friday 20 September at 8pm. Tickets £18.25. Age guide 16+. To book tickets or for more information please visit www.cornexchangenew.com or call 01635 522733.

Comments