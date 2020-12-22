Parr Hall's Annual Pantomime Is Postponed Due To Covid-19 Restrictions

Parr Hall's annual pantomime has been postponed as Covid-19 restrictions continue to take their toll.

After many discussions and constant monitoring of government guidance, Parr Hall and Tony Peers Productions have decided to postpone this year's pantomime, Snow White.

The show has now been moved back a year to January 2022. All tickets remain valid for the rescheduled performance.

The annual pantomime is without doubt a highlight of the festive season, with all generations coming together to enjoy the age-old tradition of slapstick humour and sing-along fun.

Entertaining both families and schools across the Warrington borough, the seasonal show offers Culture Warrington - the charity that runs Pyramid & Parr Hall - a fantastic opportunity to engage with young people, often providing children with their first experience of live entertainment.

Chris Persoglio, venue and events manager at Pyramid & Parr Hall, said: "Our annual pantomime is certainly one of the most popular events of the year and what we love most is seeing so many young people engaging with arts and culture right here in Warrington.

"It's always great to see families and schools returning year-on-year and it's particularly rewarding to offer the students of the Felicia Burns School of Dance the opportunity to perform on our iconic stage.

"We're devastated that this feel-good show is unable to go ahead this winter but we can't wait to welcome you back to enjoy this panto favourite in 2022."

2020 has been a year like no other, with the impact of Covid-19 having a crushing impact on lives and livelihoods around the world.

The arts and entertainment industry has been dealt a particularly crushing blow with almost all live performances ceasing entirely over a period of 10 months.

These restrictions have, of course, affected both Pyramid and Parr Hall, which have had an overwhelming impact on Culture Warrington's charity as a whole.

Chris explained: "Pyramid & Parr Hall is run by arts charity Culture Warrington, which also operates the free Warrington Museum & Art Gallery and Warrington Contemporary Arts Festival.

"As a charity, the money we make from our events is reinvested back into our charitable work, which includes a range of education and outreach projects, offering top-quality, valuable support for local artists, and delivering free cultural opportunities for Warrington families, such as last year's Light Night event.

"We're so grateful to have received so much support from our customers and the wider community over the past several months but we still have a way to go and any donations, ticket sales or online support is a real lifeline until we're back on our feet."

Snow White will now take place between Friday 7 January and Sunday 16 January 2022.

All tickets remain valid for the rescheduled date. Queries and donations can be made via our box office or at culturewarrington.org