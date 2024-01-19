Parr Hall Panto's Numbers Up By 30% After Panto

Warrington's Parr Hall is celebrating a bumper year for its ever popular panto with an increase in audiences and ticket sales by around 30% compared to 2023.

Jack and the Beanstalk has just finished its 10-day run in the town centre and it's a ‘happily ever after' for Culture Warrington, the charity behind the historic Palmyra Square venue, as almost 7,500 people came to watch the traditional treat.

The full houses included families, schools and Scout and Guide groups while community groups like Helping Hands Kids' Club were invited too.

The opening press night also saw special guests attend including the Mayor of Warrington and Andy Carter MP who both gave the show glowing reviews.

Altogether ticket sales from the panto, in partnership with Tony Peers Ltd, totalled £67,202 – a whopping £16,626 increase on last year's figures.

Chris Persoglio, Executive Director of Culture Warrington, said: “As a charity, we're absolutely delighted with the community's response to Jack and the Beanstalk.

“It's always special seeing generations of families sitting together to share an experience like this. We've really built on the success of last year's Dick Whittington with a tried and true formula of family fun, cheeky jokes and catchy songs.”

Lucy Summers starred as Jack. She was joined by Milkshake star Amy Thompson as love interest Jill, the panto's director Frank Simms as Fleshcreep, Kyle White as King Crumble, Mark Newell as Dame Trott, Sara Nelson as Fairy Sweet Pea and magician Daniel Dean as Silly Billy.

Warrington's own Felicia Burns School of Dance students also continued their welcome tradition of joining the team as backing dancers and ensemble performers.

Chris added: “A lot of the existing cast returned and have said how much they enjoy working at Parr Hall and for Warrington audiences. I think people have now really regained their confidence since the Covid era and a magical show like this really helps to cheer people up in an otherwise dreary January.

“But I'd like to acknowledge our marketing and press teams who worked really hard to promote the performance far and wide to both new and existing audiences. I'd also like to thank our tireless technical, events and front of house teams who did a brilliant job throughout the whole run.”

Tony Peers has worked alongside Parr Hall at panto season for more than 15 years.

He said: "I would like to say a big thank you to the people of Warrington and surrounding areas for the fantastic attendance at Parr Hall for Jack and the Beanstalk this year, I am thrilled.

“This could not go ahead without the support and hard work of the staff at the theatre and of course the fabulous cast, not forgetting the dancers from Felicia Burns School of Dance, who were wonderful as ever.”

Children's TV personality Amy Thompson, who starred as Jill Crumble, added: “I'm thrilled to hear that this year's panto did so well at the box office and that people have loved both last year's Dick Whittington and this year's Jack and the Beanstalk.

“It's always a joy to perform in Warrington as the audiences are always so supportive and up for a fun time. I hope I can return again soon.”

It is anticipated that Parr Hall's next panto at the start of 2025 will be announced in the coming weeks.