Parkinsons UK Celebrate 50th Anniversary With Star Studded Fundraising Gala

Parkinson's UK today announces the full line-up for their 50th anniversary celebration gala which will raise vital funds for the charity to continue its incredible research. On Thursday 5 December, inside the beautiful architecture of St John's Smith Square in Westminster, Parkinson's UK will host Fanfare On The Square, kindly sponsored by Symprove, an evening of classical baroque music and readings from iconic British talent.



Starring the Orion Orchestra under the baton of their new Principal Conductor Gary Matthewman, the evening will welcome the royalty-approved soprano Elin Manahan Thomas, British baritone Dominic Sedgwick and star horn virtuoso Ben Goldscheider.



The beautiful baroque music will be interspersed with a selection of readings as Hollywood and British acting greats take to the stage. Vanessa Redgrave CBE, Dame Penelope Wilton, Sir Simon Russell Beale, Tim McInnerny and The Reverend Richard Coles, will all be reading extracts on the evening including Valentine by Carol Ann Duffy and the Fleabag wedding speech by Phoebe Waller-Bridge.



As well as raising much needed funds and awareness, the evening will celebrate 50 years of Parkinson's UK, which was founded in 1969 by Mali Jenkins, who, along with her family, cared for her sister Sarah Jenkins at home while she was living with Parkinson's.



As a special extra on the night, President of Parkinson's UK, Jane Asher, will host a VIP reception which will allow VIP Reception ticket holders to mingle with the stars of the show with a selection of drinks and canapes.



Tickets are on sale via https://www.sjss.org.uk/events/fanfare-square







