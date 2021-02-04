Park Theatre Looks To The Future With Staffing Expansion And Recruitment Drive

Tania Dunn has been appointed to the role of Development Director, replacing Founding Development Director Dorcas Morgan, who recently moved on after nearly eight years at the theatre. Tania joins Park Theatre from the Young Vic, and previously worked in development at Shakespeare's Globe and Historic Royal Palaces.

Tania's appointment comes at a time of significant change for Park Theatre. A new staffing structure will facilitate a different model of programming, with the theatre aiming to reach out further to find, nurture, and develop artists. The position of Associate Artistic Director has been made redundant, with co-founder Melli Marie receiving the honorary lifetime title 'Creative Director Emeritus' to recognise her remarkable achievements over the years, whilst the Artistic & Executive Directors will be supported by a new General Manager, Producer Programmer and a team of readers & viewers. Recruitment for the new posts will begin in mid-February. Park Theatre continues to operate a Positive Action policy to aid in the endeavour to diversify their workforce. Any disabled candidates or candidates from a BAME background who meet the essential criteria listed in the person specification will be guaranteed a first-round interview.

Furthermore, the closure of the building during the pandemic has facilitated several physical changes. In addition to various new Covid-secure measures, these include the introduction of digital screens and painting and repairs throughout - most of which would have been totally impractical if the building were open to the public.

Due to increasing demands placed on the Box Office and changes to the catering offering at the theatre, the team have converted the kitchen into a larger box office with two dedicated workstations in order to better service incoming patrons. As well as also ensuring a more comfortable experience for staff and patrons with access needs, this has an added benefit of increasing the circulation area in the downstairs bar: a concern exacerbated by the pandemic.

Artistic Director Jez Bond says "I'm pleased that, with the support of our donors and funders, we have been able to craft a silver lining to the dark cloud of the last ten months. Tania Dunn arrives with a wealth of experience from, most recently, her work as Development Director at the Young Vic and, along with all the other changes we're making, I'm thrilled for what this means for our next chapter. I am determined that we now reflect on who we are, what we are and why we are - so that we not only return, but burst forth with new promise for our community."

Tania Dunn says, "I'm delighted to be joining the team at Park Theatre. I've been to countless brilliant productions there and I lived in Stroud Green when the theatre was being built so I'd always hoped to work there at some point. Jez and Dorcas have established a real community amongst the donors and I'm so looking forward to being a part of that as the theatre reopens and welcomes everyone back"



Park Theatre's trial programme of socially distanced work plus Park Sessions Masterclasses for underrepresented groups was postponed earlier in the year due to the national lockdown, with plans to announce new dates for the work in spring when the theatre can safely reopen its doors.