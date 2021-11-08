Papatango Announces Filmed Release Of Igor Memic's OLD BRIDGE and Transfer To The Netherlands

Papatango today announces that the 2020 Papatango New Writing Prize-winner Old Bridge by Igor Memic - which is currently running at the Bush Theatre - has been filmed and will be available to watch online from Monday 29 November until Saturday 4 December.

Tickets are Â£10, and give audiences access to stream the show for 48 hours after purchase. Tickets are on sale now via www.bushtheatre.co.uk/event/old-bridge-online/ - captions available.

Also announced today is that the show will transfer to the DeLaMar Theatre, Netherlands, from 21 - 30 January 2022. It will be presented by Papatango Theatre Company and transferred by Sismo Stories and Performances. All the original cast will reprise their roles. Tickets are now on sale via https://delamar.nl/en/shows/old-bridge/.

George Turvey, Artistic Director, and Chris Foxon, Executive Director, of Papatango, said today, "We're thrilled to share Igor's beautiful new play with audiences worldwide both through the online stream and with the show's transfer to the Netherlands. Ever since it won the Prize in summer 2020 we have known it's special, an epic story with a resonance and a hinterland that stretch far beyond any one theatre. So to be able to stream and transfer it feels not only apt, but vital."

Mostar, Yugoslavia, 1988. Mili, a boy from out of town, dives from the famous Old Bridge. Mina, a local girl, watches. As he falls, she begins falling for him.

Mostar, Bosnia, 1992. In a town of growing divisions, Mina and Mili never doubt that their future lies together. But nor can they imagine the dangers that future will bring.

This love story is a bold, fresh, and contemporary take on real events. An epic story exploring the impact of a war that Europe forgot and the love and loss of those who lived through it.

Winner of the 2020 Papatango New Writing Prize, Old Bridge is a beautiful, heart-wrenching play by British Bosnian writer Igor Memic.

Igor Memic is originally from Mostar. He grew up in London after leaving Yugoslavia in 1992 and studied at the University of Liverpool and the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. Old Bridge marks his professional debut.

Saffron Coomber plays Mina. Her theatre credits include Leopards (Rose Theatre Kingston), Emilia (Vaudeville Theatre - nominated for 'Best West-End Debut' at The Stage Debut Awards 2019), Sonnet Sunday (Shakespeare's Globe) and A New and Better You (Yard Theatre). Her television credits include The Deceived, Strike: Lethal White, Small Axe, Flack, Cuffs, EastEnders as series regular Alexa, Youngers, Tracy Beaker Returns and Runaway. Her film credits include Viral, Electricity, and Dustbin Baby. She was also the recipient of the BBC Carleton Hobbs Bursary in 2018.

Rosie Gray plays Leila. She is a co-director of Barrel Organ Theatre Company. Her theatre credits include Andromeda (Nottingham Playhouse/Camden People's Theatre), Anyone's Guess How We Got Here (Royal Exchange/UK tour), Julius Caesar (Bristol Old Vic), Our Town (Circomedia), Some People Talk About Violence (New Diorama Theatre/UK tour) and Nothing (Lyric Hammersmith). Her film credits include Hurricane, The Writer's Retreat, Redisplacement and Lara & Bath Salts.

Emilio Iannucci plays Sasha. He is a co-founder of physical theatre collective Vantage Point. His theatre credits include Around the World in 80 Days, Hello and Goodbye, The Book of Dragons (York Theatre Royal), Romeo and Juliet, Richard III, Macbeth, A Midsummer Night's Dream (Rose Theatre, York), Peter Pan (Mercury Theatre), The Snow Dragon (UK tour), and Twelfth Night, Henry V (The Pendley Shakespeare Festival). His television credits include Traitors; and for film, Death of Stalin.

Dino Kelly plays Mili. His television credits include Peaky Blinders, Inside No.9, Don't Forget the Driver, The Good Liar, Pandora, Berlin Station, Silent Witness, Cliffs of Freedom, The Hellenes, Heimebrane and Mallorca Files.

Susan Lawson-Reynolds plays Emina. Her theatre credits include Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (Palace Theatre), People, Places and Things (Headlong/National Theatre/UK tour), Disgraced (English Theatre Frankfurt), To Kill a Mockingbird (Regents Park Open Air, UK Tour, Barbican), No Rhyme (Brockley Jack Studio), The Scottsboro Boys (The Young Vic), A Clockwork Orange, Hansel and Gretel, The Snow Queen, Da Boyz, Aeroplane Man, Jack and the Beanstalk, (Theatre Royal Stratford East), Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (Novello Theatre), The Harder They Come (Playhouse Theatre/Barbican/ Theatre Royal Stratford East/ Adrienne Arts Centre, Miami/ Canon Theatre, Toronto), Anansi & The Magic Mirror, Anansi Trades Places, Ska By Day (Talawa), and Grace and the Don (Arts Theatre). For television, her credits include Suspicion, The Sandman, and Michael Jackson: Man In The Mirror, and for film, Why Wouldn't I Be?, Masaryk, London Road, and White Liar (Short). As an Associate Director her credits include Bubbly Black Girl Sheds Her Chameleon Skin (Theatre Royal Stratford East) and choreography credits include Ska By Day (Talawa/Greenwich).

Selma Dimitrijevic is a director and writer and artistic director of Greyscale. Her directing credits include Baroness And The Pig (Shaw Festival), joey (gobscure/Greyscale), Hedda Gabler, This is Not a Love Story (Northern Stage - also writer), The Gamblers (Dundee Rep - also writer), Gods Are Fallen and All Safety Gone (Almeida Theatre/UK tour/International tour - also writer), Dead To Me (Edinburgh Festival Fringe/UK tour), A Prayer (AlmeidaTheatre/Northern Stage/Hull Truck Theatre - also writer), A Beginning, A Middle And An End (Tron Theatre/tour), Harmless Creatures (Hull Truck theatre), Tonight David Ireland Will Lecture, Dance and Box (Ã’ran MÃ³r/tour), What Would Judas Do? (Almeida/Northern Stage), and Incident at the Border, Cyrano de Bergerac and Waterproof (Ã’ran MÃ³r); and as a dramaturg, Sting's musical The Last Ship (UK and USA tour). Further writing credits in opera and theatre include Berenice, To See The Invisible, Dr Frankenstein, Night Time, Game Theory and Re:Union. Her plays have been translated and performed around the world. She is Jerwood Artistic Adviser and Unlimited Ally.