Panto Star John Barr Returns Queen's Theatre Hornchurch In ROBIN HOOD This Christmas

Queen's Theatre Hornchurch has announced that John Barr, who garnered rave reviews for his turn as Dame Dotty Trott in 2018's Jack and the Beanstalk, will be returning for this year's pantomime, Robin Hood. This heroic panto spectacular will be playing from Thursday 28 November to Sunday 5 January.

John Barr returns as Nanny Fanny, Maid Marian's hilarious nurse, and is sure to delight audiences and critics alike. He says 'He's Back!!! She's back!!! I'm just so thrilled to have been asked back to be 'The Dame' of The Queens Theatre Hornchurch Panto again, I had the best time last year. I truly love Panto and this Theatre holds a special place in my heart. And I'm so excited to start working with Doug Rintoul and Tom Self on this years Panto 'Robin Hood'

Written by Andrew Pollard and directed by Douglas Rintoul (the Queen's Theatre's Artistic Director), this swashbuckling actor-musician panto is twanging to the beats of pop hits from across the decades, traditional audience participation and laugh out loud family silliness.

Queen's Theatre Hornchurch has also confirmed it will be providing two adapted shows on Thursday 2 January, a Dementia-Friendly performance at 1.30pm and a Relaxed Performance at 5.30pm (for people who would benefit from a quieter environment including those with an Autism Spectrum Condition, sensory and communication disorders or a learning disability), as well as an Audio-Described performance on Saturday 4 January at 2pm.

Queen's Theatre Hornchurch would like to thank its principal sponsor for the 2019 pantomime, Romford McDonalds, as well as show sponsor FRP Advisory and media partner Time 107.FM

For further details and to book, call the Box Office on 01708 443333 or visit queens-theatre.co.uk.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You