Panto Arrives To Wandsworth's Civic Suite For The Very First Time This Christmas

Journey into Aladdin's Cave at the Civic Suite Wandsworth for the very first time this Christmas. Ideal for children ages 3-11, this unforgettable pantomime of the classic story of Aladdin will quickly have the entire family enthralled.

Kicking off in December there are 22 performances, matinee and evening between the 7th and 19th. The show, created by Hurricane Productions, brings together a team of professionally trained actors, vibrant scenery, wonderful costumes and even magic tricks. It's going to be genie-us!

The fantastical Aladdin production delivered by Wandsworth Borough Council and Enable Leisure and Culture is also the perfect Christmas treat for school groups who are welcome to book our weekday matinee shows - we can guarantee that the whole class will be laughing out loud - including teachers!

Specific sensory-sensitive performances will also run on Tuesday 14th (evening) and Wednesday 15th (day) featuring a Chill Out Room, Meet the Cast , alternative lighting and special effects and generally a more relaxed attitude to noise and movement around the building and during the performance.

With affordable prices - weekends and weeknights at £10 and weekday matinees at just £6 (plus booking fees) you won't want to miss your flight on this magical carpet ride with Aladdin and friends as they try to outsmart the evil Abanazar. Will Aladdin manage to escape and save the kingdom Agrabah from his evil clutches? Buy a ticket today to find out!

Book your tickets at www.eventim.co.uk/artist/aladdin

Ticket sales to Enable Leisure and Culture's performances of Aladdin at Wandsworth Civic Suite help us to raise funds to enhance public halls, community centres and green spaces throughout Wandsworth.