PSYCHODRAMA Extends World Premiere To July 3

The world premiere of 'Psychodrama', a revenge tale about an actress in her 40s under investigation for the murder of an auteur theatre director, performed by Emily Bruni ('Peep Show') extends its run by two extra weeks to July 3 due to overwhelming demand.

Extra shows are now on sale from Wednesday June 30 - Saturday 3 July.

'Psychodrama', written and directed by Matt Wilkinson, performed by Emily Bruni ('Peep Show'), is a witty, gripping revenge tale about an actress in her 40s under investigation for the murder of an auteur theatre director.

From her initial police interview, through the world of her flat, shop work, auditions, to landing - against all odds - the role of Marion Crane in the director's stage adaptation of Hitchcock's iconic film, 'Psycho', 'Psychodrama' is filled with smart takes on what it means to be middle-aged and female in an industry captivated by stardust and beauty.

A profound, all-consuming emotional journey, confronting obsession, loss and self worth, it is enhanced by a glorious soundscape by Gareth Fry (The Encounter, Harry Potter and The Cursed Child, Olivier, Tony, Drama Desk, Evening Standard multiple award winner) that includes references to Bernard Herrmann's stunning original 'Psycho' score alongside other eclectic musical influences from rock 'n' roll to Disney animation.

As Janet Leigh said about her own performance as Marion in Hitchcock's original film, "It's a grasp. A desperate grasp for life."

Writer/director Matt Wilkinson said: "'Psychodrama' is a compulsive experience that takes the audience on a trip into the dark heart of show business. It was originally scheduled to play at the Assembly Rooms in Edinburgh last year, and when the festival collapsed, we discovered a beautiful found space in Kentish Town. This is now our fourth set of dates (!) and we're excited that this time, with the vaccine roll out and Covid restrictions lifting, we will finally get it onto the stage."

Emily Bruni is best known for her recurring role as Gail in three series of C4's 'Peep Show'. Her theatre credits include: Goneril in 'King Lear' (Shakespeare's Globe), 'Lunch' and 'The Bow of Ulysses', 'Before You Were Born', 'Donkey Heart', 'Yes Prime Minister' (Trafalgar Studios); 'Ring Around The Moon' (West End); 'Someone Else's Shoes' (Soho); 'The Rubenstein Kiss' (Hampstead); 'After Mrs. Rochester' (Shared Experience); and 'Much Ado About Nothing', 'Camino Real', 'The Spanish Tragedy', 'The Tempest' during three years with the RSC.

Writer and Director Matt Wilkinson wrote and directed the sell-out 'My Eyes Went Dark' (Finborough Theatre/Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh Festival / 59E59 Theater, New York). Nominated for three Off West End awards including Best Play, it was No 1 in The Guardian Top 5 Picks for The Edinburgh Fringe. Other work includes 'Sun Is Shining' (King's Head Theatre/ BAC Time Out Critics' Choice Season/59E59 Theater New York), 'Red Sea Fish' (Brighton Pavilion Theatre/59E59 Theater NY), 'Just Let Go' (Chisenhale Dance Space) and the adaptation of Hideki Noda's 'Red Demon' (Young Vic/Tokyo).

Design James Turner ('Toast', 'End of The Pier', Best Set Design, 2013 Off-West End Awards for 'Mercury Fur'). Lighting Elliot Griggs ('Fleabag', 'The Wild Duck', Best Lighting Design, 2014 Off-West End Awards for 'Pomona').

Sound Gareth Fry ('The Encounter', 'Harry Potter and The Cursed Child', Olivier, Tony, Drama Desk, Evening Standard multiple award winner) .

Producer Pádraig Cusack (Cusack Projects Limited) works with various companies including the Royal Court, Bristol Old Vic, Abbey Theatre Dublin, Canadian Stage, Bangarra Dance Theatre Sydney and Brink Productions in Adelaide. He is also Executive Producer for Wales Millennium Centre and Consultant Producer for the Royal National Theatre and Mumbai's National Centre for the Performing Arts. Recent projects: 'The Mirror Crack'd', 'Constellations', 'Tiger Bay', 'La Voix Humaine', 'My Eyes Went Dark', 'The Plough and The Stars', 'A Girl Is A Half-Formed Thing', 'Lessness'. In New York: On Broadway - 'Long Day's Journey Into Night',' A Girl Is A Half-Formed Thing', 'Not I' / 'Footfalls' / 'Rockaby', riverrun, 'John Gabriel Borkman', 'The Pitmen Painters', 'Waves', 'Happy Days', 'Primo', 'Not About Nightingales'. For the Royal

National Theatre: 'My Country'; a work in progress, we're here because we're here, 'The James Plays', 'People', ';One Man Two Guv'nors', 'Juno And The Paycock', 'Grief', 'Phèdre', 'The Pitmen Painters', 'The Year of Magical Thinking', 'Waves', 'Happy Days', 'Primo', 'The History Boys' and 'The Powerbook'.

HighTide is a critically-acclaimed theatre company based in East Anglia with an unparalleled history of launching the careers of new British playwrights including Jack Thorne, E.V Crowe, Anders Lustgarten and numerous others.

Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://neverforeverkt.com/psychodrama.