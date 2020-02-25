PRIVATE PEACEFUL Comes To Nottingham Playhouse And Will Embark On Tour

Nottingham Playhouse has revealed the cast of upcoming wartime tale Private Peaceful. Including several actors from Nottinghamshire, it's a production that is set to transport families and schools back in time.

Acknowledged by Morpurgo as his favourite work, this adaptation is a new ensemble-version by Simon Reade. It follows the adventures of Peaceful brothers, Tommo and Charlie - starting with their childhood adventures in rural England. However, things take a turn as both brothers fall for the same girl just as the Great War begins - with devastating events unfolding as a result.

After being developed by and performed at the theatre, Nottingham Playhouse will be taking Private Peaceful on tour. It will travel to Ipswich's New Wolsey Theatre 21 -25 April, Plymouth's Theatre Royal 28 April- 2 May, Richmond Theatre 5-9 May and Oxford Playhouse 12-16 May.

Daniel Boyd (4000 Miles, The Print Room and The Shoemaker's Holliday, RSC) is confirmed to play Charlie Peaceful, with younger brother Tommo Peaceful played by Daniel Rainford (Bromley Bedlam Bethlehem, Old Red Lion Theatre and Doctors, BBC One). Liyah Summers (Maydays, RSC and Velveteen Rabbit at Everyman Theatre Cheltenham) will play the brothers' love interest, Molly, as well as a selection of other characters.

The production will be directed by Elle While (The Merry Wives of Windsor, As You Like It and Hamlet, Shakespeare's Globe and the 2017/2018 Revival director for the UK and International tour of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time).





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You