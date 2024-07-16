POLICE COPS IN SPACE Returns To London

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fresh from their run of Police Cops: The Musical at Southwark Playhouse, Police Cops bring their 80s space age comedy blockbuster to Underbelly Festival Cavendish Square. Performed by three actors armed with B-movie props, Amused Moose Comedy Award-winning Police Cops in Space is an intergalactic whirlwind spoof packed with parody references, slo-mo fights and low budget costume. The show debuted at Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2017 and enjoyed a total sell out run, followed by packed houses at Cape Town Fringe Festival 2017 and transferred to London for a two-week run at Soho Theatre.

After his father is killed by an evil robot, Sammy Johnson, the last Police Cop in the universe, blasts off in an unmanned escape pod. Now on a distant planet, Sammy must team up with Alien fighter pilot Ranger and his trusty Cyborg C9 as they embark on an intergalactic adventure across the galaxy to find Earth, avenge his father and become the best damn Police Cop in space.

Zachary Hunt, Nathan Parkinson and Tom Roe said, “Police Cops in Space is our love letter to the Sci-Fi 80's movies we grew up watching! From The Terminator to Bladerunner to Back to the Future (with a little Dirty Dancing thrown in for good measure) Police Cops in Space is an adrenaline fuelled celebration of physical comedy, out-of-this-world characters and the ridiculousness of the sci-fi film genre. We hope you enjoy watching it as much as we do performing it!”

Police Cops are Zachary Hunt, Nathan Parkinson and Tom Roe; they create highly playful performances which combine inventive physical storytelling with their own brand of off-the-wall comedy. Parody and satire are centered at the heart of their productions, where they integrate with dynamic stagecraft, supercharged physical theatre and cinematic style. Their awards include Brighton Fringe Award for Excellence, Cape Town Fringe Best International Show and The Stage Award for Acting Excellence. Their other shows include Police Cops, Police Cops the Musical, and Badass Be Thy Name.

Underbelly Festival is popping up in Cavendish Square from July – September. Offering a slice of Edinburgh Fringe in the heart of Central London, the cultural pop-up festival is a go-to destination to eat, drink and watch high quality culture. Underbelly Festival's famous Spiegeltent will host world-class live entertainment from the best in circus, cabaret and comedy as well as children's and family friendly entertainment. The festival will serve up a delicious range of street food traders, open air bars, and plenty of space to socialise, with deckchairs and picnic seating throughout.

Underbelly is a UK-based live entertainment company founded in 2000 by Ed Bartlam and Charlie Wood that specialises in producing and programming ground-breaking theatrical productions and the creation of city-centre cultural events and festivals across the UK, USA, Asia & beyond. Underbelly, alongside ATG Productions, is the lead and originating producer of the Olivier Award winning Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, now in its third year in the West End. Recent productions also include The McOnie Company's Nutcracker at the Tuff Nutt Jazz Club at Southbank Centre, La Clique in Manchester & London, Cabaret Royale at the Gaillard Center in Charleston and the inaugural headline show at Underbelly Boulevard, Club Kabarett.

Underbelly Boulevard, their first permanent venue, opened in 2023 in the heart of Soho presenting and producing an outstanding variety of cabaret, comedy, circus, music and theatre. Live Events include West End Live presented by Westminster City Council and SOLT, Pride in London, Christmas in Leicester Square, Skate West End, Edinburgh's Christmas, Edinburgh's Hogmanay and Underbelly Festival on London's Southbank, at Earl's Court and in Cavendish Square. In 2024, Underbelly will produce The McOnie Company's The Artist, Tweedy's Massive Circus beginning a UK-wide tour at The RSC in Stratford-upon-Avon and the 20th anniversary of La Clique in Edinburgh and London. One of the largest producers at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Underbelly is proud to have previously presented Fleabag in 2013, Six in 2018, Rob Madge's My Son's a Queer, (But What Can You Do?) in 2022 and Kathy & Stella Solve a Murder in 2023.

