PIP AND POSY LIVE to Tour UK Starting February 2027

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See Pip and Posy live in a brand-new stage show in the debut UK Tour in 2027! Inspired by the BAFTA-nominated animated series from Magic Light Pictures and based on the picture books by multi-award-winning illustrator Axel Scheffler (The Gruffalo), Pip and Posy Live celebrates the power of imagination, kindness and creativity for little ones and families everywhere.

Pip and Posy are best friends whose lives revolve around the world of play. Their stories are a joyful celebration of friendship in all its forms – the laughter, the ups and downs, the silliness and care. Together with their friends Mo and Jamila, they head off on a thrilling adventure through tangled jungles, across slimy swamps and high above the clouds aboard a big red balloon. Just watch out, the Troll is after the treasure!

First published in 2011 by Nosy Crow, the Pip and Posy books have sold more than 30 million copies worldwide. Distributed across more than 30 territories and translated into 34 different languages, the much-loved stories have captured the imaginations of young readers around the globe.

A Fierylight, Mayflower Southampton and Little Angel Theatre co-production, Pip and Posy Live on Stage is written and directed by Samantha Lane, with music and lyrics by Barb Jungr. Set, puppets and props are designed by Karl Evans Studio, with lighting designed by Andy Cook.

The show features talented cast, Jake Pratt (Matilda the Musical, West End) as Pip, Bethan Haney (Peppa Pig My First Concert, US Tour) as Posy, and Paige Leavy (I Want My Hat Back Trilogy, Little Angel Theatre Company) as Mo and Jamila. Emily Rose Sutherland (Beauty and the Beast, Stratford Playhouse) is understudy and ASM.

Martin Ronan Executive Producer at Fierylight Ltd said “Pip and Posy are much-loved characters who celebrate everything that makes childhood so special so we are excited to be bringing their world to the stage in a show packed with music, puppetry and plenty of opportunities for little ones to join in. It’s a wonderful adventure for young audiences and their families to share together”.

Opening at Southampton Mayflower Studios on 18 February 2027 the tour will visit Birmingham, Bridlington, Brighton, Bristol, Bury St Edmunds, Cambridge, Cardiff, Chelmsford, Crewe, Guildford, Halifax, Leamington Spa, Liverpool, London, Manchester, Monmouth, Newcastle, Newbury, Peterborough, Radlett, Shrewsbury, Southend, Torquay, Winchester, Worcester and Yeovil

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 9 Days 16 Hrs 08 Min 07 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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