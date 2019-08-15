PETER PAN at Troubadour White City Theatre Will Close 1 September
The National Theatre, BOS Productions and Runaway Entertainment, the producers of Peter Pan currently playing at Troubadour White City Theatre, today announced that the production will close on Sunday 1 September after six weeks of performances.
For any customers holding tickets for performances beyond 1st September, please contact your ticket provider as follows:
If you booked through KX Tickets: Customers who booked via KX Tickets will be contacted/can contact the KX Box Office directly for exchange into performances until 1st September 2019 (subject to availability), or for a full refund.
KX Box Office contact details: Phone - 0333 320 1663 Email - customers@kxtickets.com
If you booked through The National Theatre: Customers who booked via The National Theatre will be contacted/can contact the NT Box Office directly for exchange into performances until 1st September 2019 (subject to availably), or for a full refund. Alternatively, you may store the cash value of your tickets as credit with the NT to use for another NT show in London.
NT Box Office contact details: Phone - 020 7452 3000 Email - boxoffice@nationaltheatre.org.uk
If you booked through a ticket agent/ registered third party ticket channel: Please contact the sales outlet that you made your booking with. It will be useful to have your booking reference to hand when speaking to them.